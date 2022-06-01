An immersive King Tut exhibition is coming to Vancouver Convention Centre

An immersive digital exhibition coming to Vancouver this fall will take visitors back in time to ancient Egypt to meet one of history’s most well-known rulers.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Vancouver Convention Centre East will host Beyond King Tut starting in October, with the city being the first in Canada to welcome the highly anticipated exhibition. Waitlist registration for priority access to tickets begins today.

Organizers describe the event as a “time-travelling journey flooded with sight, sound and intrigue” through the world of King Tut.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and state-of-the-art projections for a one-of-a-kind look at the boy who reigned as Egypt’s Pharoah over 3,000 years ago.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public experiences for the National Geographic Society, in a release. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

King Tut’s intact tomb and treasures were discovered in 1922, yet the mysteries surrounding the tomb still resonate today. Guests wanting to dive deeper can check out the North American debut of “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb,” which will be presented alongside Beyond King Tut as an optional add-on.

The award-winning virtual reality experience was created by immersive cinematic storytelling company CityLights and voiced by renowned Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville. Explore a photorealistic version of King Tut’s tomb and all its treasures, just as archeologist Howard Carter and his financier Lord Carnarvon first found it.

The exhibition is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences. Paquin’s Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions have attracted over three million visitors around the world.

When: Starting October 2022

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Waitlist registration online