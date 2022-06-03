A popular New Westminster park is turning 10 this month and a huge party is being held to celebrate the milestone.

The City of New Westminster has announced the 10-Year Celebration of Westminster Pier Park is happening on Friday, June 17.

The riverside event will feature a variety of free family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more starting at 5:30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of New Westminster (@new_westminster)

You might also like: A huge retro gaming expo is happening in Metro Vancouver this month

"Jalebi Baby": 5X Fest unveils FREE reopening celebration featuring viral music star

Outdoor movie nights are expanding in Burnaby this summer

Attendees are invited to make their mark on the Community Canvas Project, guided by artist facilitator Marko Elex. The canvas will be displayed in the future at the Centennial and Queensborough Community Centres.

Little ones will enjoy the crafts and fun activities hosted by New Westminster Family Place, and you can even make your own pirate hat and search for treasure for a chance to win a prize.

Dog lovers will have lots to enjoy during the celebration as Wonderpup Academy will also be on-site for photos and paw shakes.

The Westminster Pier Park party will also have marine games with the city’s Parks & Recreation team, a meet and greet with the New Westminster Police and Fire Departments, and a chance to take a photo with Sparky the Fire Dog.

Guests can learn more about the history and design of Westminster Pier Park by taking part in a trivia walk. Prizes will be awarded for correct answers by DJ Byron James near the Pier Park Concession, who will be playing music all evening long.

There are even more chances to win prizes by stopping by the welcome tent to learn more about təməsew̓txʷ, New Westminster’s new aquatic and recreational centre.

The festivities wrap up with an outdoor movie starting at 9:30 pm, so make sure to bring a blanket or chair to join the fun on the festival lawn.

New Westminster is keeping the party going throughout the summer with the return of Fridays on Front starting in July. Those night markets take place on Front Street – right by Pier Park.

When: June 17, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 11 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free