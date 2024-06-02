20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 3 to 9

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Springtime is just flying by! Get closer to summer with these 20 great Vancouver events happening from June 3 to 9. Vegan Night Market, Italian Day, and more!

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. Throughout the day-long event, there will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover.

When: June 9, 2024

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Teens: Creative Minds is an exhibition from the J. Armand Bombardier Museum of Ingenuity. The interactive exhibit spotlights young inventors through several modules, including five innovators from Surrey.

When: Now until August 4, 2024 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed The Ties That Bind and includes a community art show, drag and dance troupe performances, live concerts, and more throughout the month of June. When: June 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online Car Free Day Surrey 2024 What: The third-annual Car Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more. Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by Latin fusion group Los Duendes, singer and songwriter Rebecca Sichon, Reggae jam band Gisto and the Grateful Living, and more. When: June 8, 2024

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free

What: West Vancouver Community Arts Council hosts a free self-guided art walk of the Ambleside and Dundarave neighbourhoods. Explore the local galleries and public art while celebrating local artists.

When: June 6, July 4, August 1 and September 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations. See the map online

Cost: Free

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Public Disco Granville Island Dance Party What: Dance your way into that summer feeling with Public Disco. The free all-ages dance party features live music, DJs, and dance performances on Granville Island.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: Lot 55 (Behind Granville Island Brewing) – 1411 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Michelob Ultra Golf What: Test your golf skills with the Michelob Ultra team at BCLIQUOR Langley. Drop by the parking lot to play some mini-golf with your friends. There will also be music, a photo booth, and special prizes to be won.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Langley — 6435 201 Street, Langley

Cost: Free Hump Day Happy Hour Comedy What: Rawsome Comedy presents Hump Day Happy Hour, a weekly Wednesday night show with Vancouver comedians showcasing their newest and best jokes. There’s a new headliner and lineup each week, so head down for a mid-week laugh break. When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $11.10, purchase online

What: Bring your stuffies to watch the Teddy Bear Children’s Concert on Saturday afternoon at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. Then, on Sunday, join the annual Teddy Bear Picnic with vendor and community booths, roving artists, face painting and demos, and more. It’s fun for all ages.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 3 to 4 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will bring over two dozen vendors to Langley Community Day in Douglas Park on Saturday, June 8.

You can order dishes and treats from your favourite food trucks while enjoying live entertainment, activity stations, an artisan market and more.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Admission: Free

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: Acclaimed comedians Rebecca Northan (Blind Date, CBC Radio’s The Debaters) Roman Danylo (Comic Strippers, CTV’s Comedy Inc) and Peter Oldring ( CBC Radio’s This Is That, Intern Academy) first met in an improv class in 1988. They’re now reuniting for the first time in 20 years at Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant. Expect throwback laughs, special guests, and more.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main St, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Doors Open Richmond is presented by the Richmond Museum and is a weekend-long, city-wide public celebration of heritage, culture, and the arts. For its 17th year, 40 participating destinations will open their doors, offering culturally rich and inclusive experiences for free. These include museums, cultural organizations, artist studios, faith-based institutions, and more.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Various locations around Richmond

Admission: Free, some events may require pre-registration

What: A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe.

You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: Now until June 9, 2024

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

What: WMBP welcomes all ability levels, with four mountain zones, green trails, technical double blacks, and jump trails to discover. The 2024 season will see the return of the Phat Wednesday race series and the popular Crankworx Whistler festival in July.

New this year is the debut of the eight-person Fitzsimmons Chairlift with Doppelmayr Bike Clip, the first of its kind in North America. Riders can also check out two new trails in the Gatorade Skills Zone during their visit to the WMBP this year.

When: Season runs until October 2024

Time: Zones have various operating times

Where: Whistler Mountain Bike Park — 4282 Mountain Square, Whistler

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The two-day market will highlight over 70 Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver. Bring your appetite and some friends to try Okonomiyaki (Japanese pancakes), crepe, ice cream, Taiyaki, matcha drinks, and more.

Stick around to enjoy the live entertainment throughout the weekend, including a TATE sword performance collaboration with Taiko by Nori, an enthralling dance by Appare Yosakoi, Okinawa Taiko, and karate demonstrations. You can even get your photo taken with a samurai.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: For sale online

What: New West Farmers’ Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 7, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall — 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall Tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors, including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: June 8 to September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online