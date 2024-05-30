Yip Yip: An "Avatar: The Last Airbender" concert is coming to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all benders! An Avatar: The Last Airbender concert experience is coming to Vancouver, and fans won’t want to miss it.

The live symphony performance, presented by Nickelodeon, GEAlive, and Senbla, is taking place at The Orpheum on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Music from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series will be performed by a full orchestra during each world tour stop while beloved scenes from the series will be played on a giant screen.

Avatar: The Last Airbender composer Jeremy Zuckerman worked with series co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and original editor Jeff Adams on the compositions for the concert.

“It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman in a release. “I’m overjoyed that many more people — Avatar fans both new and old — will get to experience the show during this wider tour.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005 and introduced fans to Sokka, Aang, Zuko, Katara, and many more popular characters.

The popular franchise has grown to include video games, books, comics, a Hollywood live-action adaptation, and a Netflix series filmed in BC.

Attendees at the Orpheum will hear an orchestra perform the series’ memorable music score while a curated two-hour compilation of iconic moments is displayed on the full-size cinema screen.

While the soundtrack is performed live with taiko, erhu, violins, clarinets, and more, the original spoken audio track and sound effects are untouched.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert are on sale now.

When: May 4, 2025

Time: 3 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online