20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 4 to 11

The first full week of July is already here so let’s make the most of it

From Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park, VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival and more, here are 20 fantastic things to keep you busy from July 4 to 10 in Metro Vancouver. Have fun!

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

On July 5, the outdoor, big-screen film is The Lion King (1994)

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, which introduces the audience to Charlie who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. A fateful encounter with fabulous drag queen Lola sets off this heartfelt musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance. Featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein.

When: Various dates until July 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online

What: Carnaval del Sol’s 14th anniversary will feature live music, dance performances, culinary workshops, family and children’s activities, an artisan market, mobile food vendors, and a 1,500-person capacity liquor licensed area.

The 2022 event at Jonathan Rogers Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees over the course of the three-day festival.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free on Friday night, $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A $15 Super Pas is also available. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course, will see you put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, the space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

When: Now until August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: from $18, purchase online

What: Top Rope Birria is hosting a fundraiser at Strange Fellows for a food industry veteran diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that has recently spread to her brain.

All proceeds from the Top Rope service from 4 to 8 pm will be donated directly to the GoFundMe. Butter boom bakery will be dropping off goods for a bake sale and there will also be great items from a variety of local vendors that will be raffled off during the event.

When: July 5, 2022

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing – 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

More info: Online

What: What the Buddha Never Taught is a musical exploration of the western encounter with Buddhism. The rock opera by Martin T. Adam is based on the book by Tim Ward and is set in a fictional international monastery. Featuring live music by Sarnath Rainbow.

When:

Time: 7:30 pm plus matinee performances available

Where: ​Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: An improvised soap opera featuring a caravan of freaks, vagabonds and outcasts. The cast of Sin Peaks prepare for the grand opening of their latest comedy circus, a Carnival of Sin, at Havana Theatre on Commercial Drive.

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced the return of their ever-popular Movie Nights at the VSO series. This time around, they’ll be presenting a screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the audience by the VSO.

When: July 6 and 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from May 7 to October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The 12th annual Indian Summer Festival features a multitude of events, artists, and performances around the city. The theme for this year’s festival is Inner / Outer Climates and features a Grammy Award-winning musician, a boundary-pushing dance performance, award-winning filmmakers, and more

When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Well known for his numerous Netflix specials including Disgraceful and Ball Hog, Tom Segura has performed at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The South Beach Comedy Festival, and many more. The cohost of the popular Your Mom’s House podcast brings the I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour to Vancouver in July.

When: July 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 34th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 online and live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features recorded online performances and live shows, premieres of dance films, dance discussions and more.

When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues

Cost: Pay-what-you-wish from $15 to $35 online and offsite outdoor free performances

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On July 9, enjoy performances by headliner Drake White as well as Sacha, Kadooh, Danielle Ryan, and The New Shackletons

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s new interactive exhibit is called Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, and will allow guests to have interactive experiences involving 12 endangered species.

The exhibit will feature hands-on opportunities with interactive displays allowing guests to learn about wildlife rescues through small group presentations.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Last Entry Time at 3:15 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): Free. Purchase tickets online

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: July 8 and 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online older.

What: The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm. Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover a Host Nations Pavillion, artisans and vendors, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrates its 10th year.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Geekenders’ brand new original production, Kill The Ripper, was written by resident playwright Fairlith Harvey and features female-led stage combat troupe Affair of Honor. The play promises gorgeous period costuming, thrilling fight sequences, and loads of dark humour.

When:

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance online, $30 at the door

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada, takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local arts displays, chef pop-ups and food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

Toronto alt-rockers Bedouin Soundclash and Vancouver-based pop artist Titus Bank are slated for Saturday, July 9. Attendees on Sunday, July 10 will take in live performances by Montreal indie rock group, Half Moon Run and Nova Scotia DJ Skratch Bastid. Vancouver-based charitable organization Music Heals will also appear at the festival.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. A pre-sale two-day pass is available for $49; buy online