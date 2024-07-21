20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 22 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last week of July?

We better make the most of the month with our list of 20 great things to do around Vancouver from July 22 to 28 — False Creek Crab Fest, Honda Celebration of Light, and more.

What: Golden Globe and Peabody award winner Ramy Youssef is coming to Vancouver this month for a show at the Vogue Theatre. The acclaimed Egyptian American actor, producer, director, and comedian is known for his work in Poor Things, hosting SNL, and his own hit Hulu show, Ramy. He also has two HBO comedy shows under his belt.

When: July 26, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39.50-$85 plus fees; purchase online

What: Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) has a huge lineup of programming prepared for Canada Pride 2024.

Helping to kick the festivities off is the Bubly Davie Street Lounge, open from July 26 to August 4. The hub of queer creativity and expression will host the Canada Pride 2024 opening ceremony, featuring local Indigenous icon Jaylene Tyme, the Indigenous burlesque troupe Virago Nation and more.

Other Bubly Davie Street Lounge highlights include the popular Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast, Vancouver Pride’s first-ever Latin party, The Next Generation: Drag Takeover, curated by VNDS 2024 winner Androgynass and runner-up Atondra, and a street party hosted by Queer and Lesbian collective Babes on Babes.

When: July 26 to August 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Grouse Mountain’s resident Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola are turning 23. You can help them celebrate with the annual Bear-thday Fun-draiser in partnership with the Grizzly Bear Foundation.

Guests will enjoy exclusive Bear-thday activities and educational programs while raising awareness and funds for orphaned Grizzly cub rewilding. Grouse Mountain is also donating partial proceeds from Mountain Admission tickets and Grouse Grind Skyride Download tickets on July 27 to the Grizzly Bear Foundation’s Project Rewild.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm, with a Bear-thday Cake Smash with Grinder & Coola at 3:30 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza, outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Included with Mountain Admission, purchase online

What: There’s no need to feel crabby — the False Creek Crab Fest is returning to the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a Dungeness crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge (Oceanwise Ambassador). False Creek Crab Fest will also feature live music, games and more near Creekside Park.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Various time slots from noon to 4:30 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Men in Blazers Media Network’s Roger Bennett hosts Wrexham AFC live at the Hollywood Theatre. The event will include Head Coach Phil Parkinson, Executive Director Humphrey Ker, and a number of your favourite first-team players. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the team, you’ll have a great time at this live show.

When: July 25, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 to $50; purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good this summer, but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes at the end of July

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on Saturday, July 27, at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30 purchase online

What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver and enjoy three different types of shows for each night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

This week you can cheer on Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27. The festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show but also a supplemental nightly drone show.

Residents and commuters are also being warned of traffic impacts in the viewing areas.

Schedule and nations: Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer!

Watch screenings of popular films like Encanto, Barbie, Jurassic Park, Grease, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on Thursday nights in August.

When: Every Thursday from August 1 to 29, 2024

Time: Movies will start at sunset; times may vary

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: Included with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, Download Ticket and Sunset Rate Ticket (visit Grouse Mountain after 7 pm for only $25). Purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Each show features hilarious comics that have performed for Just For Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CW, the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 24 and The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31. Use promo code DAILYHIVE35 to receive 35% off your ticket.

When: July 24 and 31, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $23.76, use promo code DAILYHIVE35 to receive 35% off your ticket. Purchase online

Voyage of the Gikumi What: Looking for a unique summer adventure for you and the family? Experience local lore and scenic views on a two-hour guided boat tour down Fraser River’s historic Cannery Channel in Richmond. Guests will discover how the river has been a creator, sculptor, and provider for the people along its banks. You’ll also hear stories of rum runners, rescued whales, abandoned boats, and more from experienced heritage interpreters. When: July 28, August 10, 11, 17, 23 and 26, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm (July 28 and August 26), 10:30 am (August 10, 11 and 23), 2:30 pm (August 17)

Where: Embark from Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site — 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Adults: $98 plus GST, Seniors (65+) and Youth (8-16): $90 plus GST. Purchase online

Katherine Blanford at the House of Comedy What: Katherine Blanford has brought the laughs to comedy festivals across the continent, including Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and Burning Bridges Festival. She has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosts the podcast Cheaties with Lace Larrabee, and had her debut album Salt Daddy reach number one on the iTunes Comedy Chart.

When: July 25 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online

Teremana Tequila tasting with the Mana Mobile What: Visit the BCLIQUOR location in Cambie Village to experience the Mana Mobile truck. There will be complementary Teremana Tequila sampling and snacks for visitors to keep the summer fun going.

When: July 25, 2024

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free 8th Annual VMO Free Live Symphony Performance What: PCI Developments, Ledcor Group, and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra have announced the return of the eighth annual VMO Live Symphony Performance at Jack Poole Plaza on Thursday, July 25. One of Vancouver’s most popular summer events, thousands of audience members congregate downtown to enjoy a performance of classics and popular tunes beneath the summer sky. When: July 25, 2024

Where: Jack Poole Plaza at Burrard Landing — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm

Price: Free Vancouver Art Book Fair 2024 What: Canada’s longest-running international art book fair will showcase over 80 exhibitors from around the globe at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Discover a huge selection of art publications, including DIY zines, catalogues, artist books, monographs, magazines and more. When: July 26 and 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday)

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free SwollenFest What: Swollen Members — Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — are coming back together this summer at the Hollywood Theatre. The four-time Juno winners take over the iconic Kitsilano venue on Saturday, July 27, alongside a stacked lineup of performers. When: July 27, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Chillin’ in the Park, presented by Mount Pleasant BIA (MPBIA), is taking over Dude Chilling Park on Saturday, July 27.

The third annual event combines live music and great food from local restaurants and breweries. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

When: July 27, 2024

Time 1 to 7 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park, aka Guelph Park — 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The newly expanded CREATE! Eastside Arts Festival will be held from July 22 to 28 and features a variety of arts workshops, live performances, art activations, and more in several Eastside Arts District studios, breweries, and venues.

Hosts Eastside Arts Society also welcomes art lovers to a full day of fun at Strathcona Park on July 27. There will be outdoor art-making workshops, a beer garden and food trucks, and a concert stage curated by 604 Records and Light Organ Records.

When: July 22 to 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various costs, purchase online

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from July 10 to 31.

The movie screenings take place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and each parking spot is priced at $25. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the Canadian Blood Services.

When: Every Wednesday from July 10 to 31, 2024

Time: The film starts at sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 Number 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: $25; purchase online

What: Rosé Disco, happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 28, features over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs to discover.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer party without some great tunes. That’s why Rosé Disco has invited DJs Felix Cartal and BYNX to bring the good vibes to the PNE Fairgrounds during the daytime event.

When: July 28, 2024

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price; purchase online

What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this summer. Treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and a beer garden by Four Winds Brewing all evening long.

When: July 27 and August 4, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: The Red Barn – 6333 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free