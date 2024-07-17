Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for a slice of free, family-friendly fun this summer? If so, why not take in a symphony performance?

Yes, that’s “free” and “symphony” in back-to-back sentences!

PCI Developments, Ledcor Group, and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra have announced the return of the eighth annual VMO Live Symphony Performance at Jack Poole Plaza on Thursday, July 25.

One of Vancouver’s most popular summer events, thousands of audience members congregate downtown to enjoy a performance of classics and popular tunes beneath the summer sky.

Behind the music

This year’s symphony will open with the “Candide” overture by famed composer Leonard Bernstein, followed by pieces that include selections from Swan Lake, Howl’s Moving Castle, the main theme from Star Wars, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” (canon shots included), and more.

The show will be conducted by Ken Hsieh, an award-winning musician with over 20 years as the Music Director for the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra. Praised for his charming podium presence and vibrant performances, Ken brings a special energy to the stage which translates beautifully through the orchestra.

Audience members will also be delighted by the sounds of singers Emma Jang and Kiho Sohn, emerging artists who have recently returned from the Czech Republic where they performed key roles in Dvorak’s Rusalka Opera.

Arrive early

Music like this must be experienced to be understood, which is why it’s so exciting that anyone is welcome to attend at no cost!

Seating is first-come first-serve, so bring a picnic blanket, lawn chair, or whatever else you’d like to sit on at Jack Poole Plaza. Given the popular history of this event, guests are encouraged to come early to guarantee a good spot.

In fact, with the breathtaking backdrop of Vancouver’s waterfront and North Shore mountains, it’s the perfect destination for a pre-show picnic.

Gather the family, head down to Jack Poole Plaza, and get ready to enjoy an evening of top-notch music and entertainment.

When: Thursday, July 25

Where: Jack Poole Plaza at Burrard Landing — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm

Price: Free