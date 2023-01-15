20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: January 16 to 22

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new week with new events to discover! Here are our picks of great things to do in Vancouver from January 16 to 22, including Lunar New Year celebrations, Dine Out Vancouver, and more.

What: The 48th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration will take place on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit throughout the historic neighbourhood. The popular event has attracted over 4,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in past years, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.

Stop by the Chinatown Storytelling Centre Lobby between 11 am and 3 pm to meet the God of Wealth and paint a Lucky Rabbit. The Centre is also offering entry by donation to its exhibit space during the day.

When: January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: DanceHouse’s 15th anniversary season continues with Sacre, a mix of contemporary dance and acrobatics by Australia’s Circa. Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz takes the audience on an investigation of the very nature of human experience.

When: January 17 to 21, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Dine Out Vancouver is back for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place until February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver. See the full list online

What: Han-soom is a showcase of Korean ceramic vessels created by celebrated artists Grace Han and Gloria Jue-Youn Han. The artists’ evocative pottery draws on the technological and artistic traditions of Korean ceramics and is also a tribute to the transformative power of clay as a material and a means of communication.

When: Now until February 5, 2023. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 6 pm (Thursday and Friday)

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, January 18. Guests will experience a traditional tea ceremony featuring Joyce Ji from Wang Family Teapots and enjoy music from the BC Chinese Music Association.

The event will also include a special visit from Fortune Teller and Feng Shui Master Sherman Tai, who will share his predictions for the upcoming year.

When: January 18, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – Alice MacKay Room, Lower Level – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks have a trio of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 18, Colorado Avalanche on January 20, and the Edmonton Oilers on January 21.

When: January 3, 5, 18, 20, 21, 24, and 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: PuSh Festival returns for its 19th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 20 shows from 12 countries ranging from theatre to dance to circus and more. There will also be the highly anticipated return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4.

When: January 19 to February 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues plus some streaming options

Tickets and Passes: Online

What: The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre hosts a 19+ evening of science and socializing that explores the idea of the Multiverse. Guests will enjoy a custom planetarium show, a special guest lecturer, and science demonstrations. Drinks will also be available in the Cosmic Courtyard.

When: January 19, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm to 10 pm

Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Vanier Park – 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $28.75, purchase online

Hollywood Harvest Pop-Up Food Fair What: Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are hosting “Hollywood Harvest,” a new pop-up food fair at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano. Foodies of all ages can discover dishes created by beloved local restaurants that are inspired from around the globe. There will also be a Dank Mart and Dope Bakehouse pastry culinary collaboration with Nemesis Coffee that you won’t want to miss. When: January 21, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: NBC’s Last Comic Standing star Alingon Mitra has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central. He was named one of the “New Faces of Comedy” at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and performs at the Rio Theatre on January 20.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm (sold out), 10:30 pm (late show)

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30-$35, purchase online

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 am, 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: Juno-winning, Alberta-born Tenille Townes is on her Side A & Side B Tour, and it stops in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom on January 20. Townes recently entertained fans across the country as part of the CP Holiday Train and appeared in the Hallmark film Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery.

When: January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members

What: Fiddler on the Roof is a Tony Award-winning musical that has captured the hearts of people from around the globe.

The timeless theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick tells the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and timeless traditions of faith and family.

When: January 17 to 22, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator is a massive feature exhibit that will introduce visitors to the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.

Visitors will also discover how the Tyrannosaurus rex may have looked and behaved over 66 million years ago. From a young, furry baby to a massive, fully grown apex predator through its 100 million years of evolution, the enormous reptile comes to life in the exhibit.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s Community Days is hosting Year Of The Rabbit Lunar New Year Celebrations from January 21 to 22. Visitors will enjoy live performances by City Opera, Selena Yu and Maggie Dang, a Lion Dance by Hon Hsing Athletic Club, tea ceremonies and I-Ching readings, and more.

Bring your appetite as there will be delicious eats being served, including Dumplings by Dicky’s Dumps, Tang Yuan by Blackhole Tummy, Single Origin Teas by Teakan and Noisette Cookies by Olivia.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The whole family will enjoy seeing Disney’s Frozen on the big screen as Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs the Academy Award-winning score live at the Orpheum.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – The Cycle of Life from January 20 to February 20, head to Ocean Art Works to see young student artists showcasing what the Year of the Rabbit means to them. Three other lanterns will spotlight designs by accomplished artists heavily influenced by their family elders.

When: January 20 to February 20, 2023

Where: Ocean Art Works, Granville Island

Cost: Free

What: What Are Our Supports? is an anthology co-edited by Joni Low and Jeff O’Brien that features over 20 local and international contributors. Based on a series of artist group projects in Vancouver’s Cathedral Square Park curated by Low in 2018, the anthology includes artist reflections, commissioned poems, artwork, and more.

When: January 21, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free