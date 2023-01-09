New custom motorcycle and moto art show rolls into Vancouver this month

Get your motor runnin’, because Vancouver’s biggest motorcycle show is making its debut this month.

The inaugural Ace Moto Show is happening from January 27 to 29 in a 15,000 sq ft space in Gastown.

Tuners, racers, and builders are invited to the custom motorcycle celebration co-founded by local restaurateur David Duprey of Burnout Café.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 (@acemotoshow)





“I have wanted to do a moto show in Vancouver forever,” said Duprey, who runs The Narrow Group restaurants as well as City Centre Artist Lodge. “As part of the moto community, I often would stumble onto crazy builds in a friend of a friend’s basement. I’d end up spending hours marvelling over the bikes and being amazed at how much time someone spent on making this motorcycle perfect in their eyes.”

Ace Moto Show will feature over 70 custom bikes of all shapes and sizes. There will also be a wide variety of outfitters, artists, and vendors spotlighting the best of moto culture for riders and enthusiasts. An opening night party will also be held on Friday, January 27.

“There will be monster Harley Davidson choppers to super cute Honda Cub minibikes. There’s something for everyone,” explained Duprey. “It will really show off the amazing talent and tenacity of our BC builders.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to shine a light on some custom builders and artists, foster a greater sense of community among the moto lovers in the city, and create a place where riders and bike fans can hang out and share what they love about the sport.”

Vancouver’s only motorcycle-themed café and throttle culture hangout Burnout Café and Last Caress moto shop are presenting Ace Moto Show, with tickets on sale now. Duprey told Daily Hive that the event is inclusive and welcoming to all genders, races, ages, and styles of riders.

“The joy of riding is universal, and we want everyone to feel welcome, even if they are just bike curious or fans of mechanical art and not riders themselves,” said Duprey. “It’s really simple: motorcycles are rad. It boils down to fun and they are just such a good time.”

When: January 27 to 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday, Opening Night Party), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 140 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.36 for a day pass, $51.72 for a three-day VIP Pass and entry to Opening Night Party. Purchase online