Pop-up food fair brings globally inspired dishes to Vancouver this month

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean that eating delicious food stops!

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are hosting “Hollywood Harvest,” a new pop-up food fair at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano.

On Saturday, January 21 from 11 am to 4 pm, foodies of all ages can discover dishes created by beloved local restaurants that are inspired from around the globe.

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days have curated a delicious lineup for the Hollywood Harvest day market event, which has free admission. Participating restaurants and food trucks include:

Nuba

Juice Truck

Elbo Patties

Wild Thing

Hype Chocolate

Jumbo Suya

Sam’s Pie

Golden Era Burger

Crack On

There will also be a Dank Mart and Dope Bakehouse pastry culinary collaboration with Nemesis Coffee that you won’t want to miss.

And if you’re looking for a treat of a different kind this month, make sure to head back to Hollywood Theatre for SETHFEST happening from January 23 to 26.

The Seth Rogen movie marathon celebrates one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown talents and is a great opportunity to see his hit films and cult classics.