Pop-up food fair brings globally inspired dishes to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Jan 6 2023, 7:03 pm
Hollywood Harvest Food Fair/Submitted

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean that eating delicious food stops!

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are hosting “Hollywood Harvest,” a new pop-up food fair at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano.

On Saturday, January 21 from 11 am to 4 pm, foodies of all ages can discover dishes created by beloved local restaurants that are inspired from around the globe.

Vancouver Food Fair

Hollywood Harvest Food Fair/Submitted

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days have curated a delicious lineup for the Hollywood Harvest day market event, which has free admission. Participating restaurants and food trucks include:

  • Nuba
  • Juice Truck
  • Elbo Patties
  • Wild Thing
  • Hype Chocolate
Vancouver food fair

Nuba/Facebook

  • Jumbo Suya
  • Sam’s Pie
  • Golden Era Burger
  • Crack On

There will also be a Dank Mart and Dope Bakehouse pastry culinary collaboration with Nemesis Coffee that you won’t want to miss.

Vancouver food fair

Mart and Dope Bakehouse pastry culinary collaboration with Nemesis Coffee/Submitted

And if you’re looking for a treat of a different kind this month, make sure to head back to Hollywood Theatre for SETHFEST happening from January 23 to 26.

The Seth Rogen movie marathon celebrates one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown talents and is a great opportunity to see his hit films and cult classics.

Hollywood Harvest Pop-Up Food Fair

When: January 21, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Admission: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
