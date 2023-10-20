7 things to do in Vancouver tonight instead of seeing Pink in concert

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fans of music superstar Pink were devastated yesterday to find out that her two Vancouver shows as part of The Trustfall Tour had to be rescheduled for medical reasons.

And while fans assured the Grammy Award winner that they were cheering her on to good health, many also wondered what they were going to do now that they had their evenings free. Some had even flown in from out of town and had nothing else planned.

We’re here to help those looking for something fun to do! Here are seven things to do in Vancouver tonight instead of seeing Pink. (And yes, there are events for both your Friday and Saturday consideration!)

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza has returned to Vancouver. The show follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom.

Kooza is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Halloween is upon us and spooky spirits are coming out this time of year! If you and your pals are in need of an eerie escape, even just for a little while, then you need to make plans for these hair-raising cocktail bars happening in Vancouver.

The best part is that these limited-time experiences are mixing special drinks that are worthy of raising the dead!

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants and bars across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with an exciting matchup at BC Place against Los Angeles FC on October 21.

When: October 21, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is in full swing for the Halloween season. And there’s still time to visit the scream park!

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates until October 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years, and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.

What: We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.

This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. One lucky audience member will even become the lead detective throughout the second half of each performance.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online

What: Lil Yachty has had a busy 2023, releasing his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 Top 10 album Let’s Start Here. He also made his SNL musical guest debut performance in April when he performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” off the album.

The Atlanta, Georgia, artist has released five studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammys, two MTV Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. Lil Yachty has also worked with artists ranging from Drake to Migos and Cardi B.

When: October 21, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online