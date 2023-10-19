Bad Bunny skips Vancouver on new North America tour and fans are desconsolado

Bad Bunny, one of the biggest music artists in the world has just announced a new tour. But unfortunately for Vancouver fans, his West Coast dates don’t include north of the 49th parallel.

Spotify’s most streamed artist of the year since 2022, the reggaeton and trap megastar is embarking on the Most Wanted tour starting in February 2024 to support his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

The 31-city North America arena tour features 47 shows in cities ranging from Las Vegas to Miami and its lone Canadian stop of Toronto. But Vancouver has been left off the list, and that has left local fans desconsolado.

In early October, a fan on X made a plea for Bad Bunny to remember our city when announcing his upcoming tour dates.

Bad Bunny in Vancouver Please — Lil Aubrey🦉 (@Nousxgi) October 9, 2023

But when the announcement came and local fans found that another music legend was skipping over Vancouver, they felt the opposite of Bad Bunny’s 2018 number-one hit with Cardi B and J Balvin.

bad bunny announced tour and vancouver is nowhere to be seen pic.twitter.com/4IncfcYz8n — mare (@sadgyttarius) October 19, 2023

The three-time Grammy winner and WWE Superstar will be performing in Seattle on Saturday, March 9 and is hosting SNL on Saturday, October 21, so there are still opportunities to catch the “Monaco” singer live.

Are you disappointed Bad Bunny isn’t coming to Vancouver? Will you be going down to Seattle this spring to see him perform? Let us know in the comments!