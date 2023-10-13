Halloween is upon us and spooky spirits are coming out this time of year!

If you and your pals are in need of an eerie escape, even just for a little while, then you need to make plans for these terrifying cocktail bars happening in Vancouver.

The best part is that these limited-time experiences are mixing special drinks that are worthy of raising the dead!

So call up your friends, family, and Frankenstein’s Monster, and check out these three terrifying cocktail bars in Vancouver this Halloween.

What: The Black Lagoon pop-up cocktail bar has returned to haunt Vancouver this year. Discover eerie drinks like the Hellfire Fizz, the Book of Blood, and the Death Rattle, to name a few. There will also be non-alcoholic options, including a drink called the Satanic Panic.

Guests are encouraged to dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

What: Sons of Vancouver is resurrecting its popular haunted house bar this October. This year’s tribute to the legendary Dark Manor Inn features plenty of creepy decorations, a nine-foot-long coffin table, and a deliciously creepy drink menu.

Try cursed concoctions like “Gangrene Slush,” “Cloven Hooved Mule,” and the signature “Plasma Punch.” There will also be a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails available.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until October 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday, Sunday) 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery – 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse for Halloween, and brave souls are invited to go on a self-guided tour through all sorts of special surprises and frights. There will even be family-friendly times with reduced scares for ghouls and goblins of all ages.

When: October 27 to 31, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday to Tuesday), 12 to 4:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday family-friendly hours)

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online