Pink postpones Vancouver shows for medical reasons

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Oct 19 2023, 9:43 pm
A.PAES/Shutterstock | Instagram

Pink has announced that her upcoming Vancouver concerts have been postponed due to a respiratory infection.

The singer was supposed to bring The Trustfall Tour to Rogers Arena on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21. Unfortunately for the global music icon and her legion of loyal fans, those shows will have to be rescheduled.

“Vancouver shows postponed 😓Sending everyone lots of love and my sincere apologies xoxo,” the singer wrote on Thursday afternoon.

Many fans have commented to send their support and well wishes at this time.

Earlier this week, the artist announced she was postponing the Tacoma, Washington, shows due to “family medical issues” that required her “immediate attention.”

“I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all,” she wrote Tuesday.

P!NK vancouver tour

A.PAES/Shutterstock

Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she also won two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim. Pink is a renowned supporter of various charities, including No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and Autism Speaks. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

