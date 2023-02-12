25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: February 13 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Family Day long weekend is just around the corner and this week is full of fun events to check out around Vancouver!

From FAN EXPO Vancouver to VMF Winter Arts, Valentine’s Day, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from February 13 to 20.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: FAN EXPO Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 18 to 20. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror, and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few.

Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and huge celebrities to meet as well!

When: February 18 to 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Camilla Cleese, daughter of the legendary John Cleese, will be performing at Sunset Comedy at the Loft Lounge on Thursday, February 16.

The Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, writer, and producer joins an all-star lineup for the Best of the West event presented by Chill Pill Comedy.

When: February 16 and 23, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Loft Lounge – 1184 Denman Street, Vancouver

Cost: $22, purchase online

What: The fifth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events that celebrate contemporary dance by Indigenous women artists. This year’s festival features dance performances, VR Screenings, workshops, and an online film series.

When: February 13 to 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free or by donation, register online

What: Crème de la Crème Grand Wedding Showcase is Vancouver’s preeminent wedding show and it’s happening this weekend at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

“The most opulent event of the year” will treat guests to delectable sweet and savoury food tastings, photoshoots, and a magical haute couture-style fashion show. There will also be over 60 local artisans and vendors to meet.

When: February 19, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 Early Bird tickets, available online

What: Mel Jr. & Marty Zajac Foundation is hosting its fourth Lunch with a Legend at the Terminal City Club on Monday, February 13.

Special guests of the exclusive event are Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson and imagine1day founder Summer (aka Shannon) Wilson. All proceeds will benefit the Zajac Ranch for Children.

When: February 13, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $250 per person, 10-seat tables are also available. Purchase and make a donation online

What: Kick off your Family Day long weekend with the Soda Shop Motown Party at Hollywood Theatre. The shindig will feature non-stop Motown Hits and the Best of the ’50s and ’60s with DJs Flipout, Christian Flores, and Justin Gradin.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is running until February 14, 2023. This year features 66 different vendors (22 of them being first-timers for 2023!), 95 locations, and 143 different takes on the classic hot chocolate.

When: Now until February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online. Family Day at Museum of Vancouver: Local Storytellers What: Admission to Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its History Galleries and feature exhibitions. Explore A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia, All We Want is More: The Tobias Wong Project, and That Which Sustains Us and Spirit Journeys: Walking with Resilience, Wellbeing, and Respect. Guests can also register for scheduled programming with local storytellers during the Family Day event. When: February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, scheduled programming requires either registration or purchase of a ticket

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fourth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will hear live music from a variety of African musical traditions and styles, discover booths from community partners, and try African-inspired treats

The free, all-ages event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, and selfie opportunities with a princess.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Victoria Community Hall – 3435 Victoria Drive, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.

Just For Laughs VANCOUVER in association with Sirius XM will take place from February 16 to 25, and fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days. There will be star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketch, and more.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale at jflvancouver.com

What: Corey Payette writes and directs a new musical about an Indigi-Queer Two-Spirit drag queen discovering the ins and outs of East Vancouver’s Drag community. The modern-day love story is described as an empowering and celebratory experience. Starwalker’s world premiere is being held at the York Theatre.

When: February 16 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25; $15 for Indigenous patrons. Purchase online

What: For the first time, West Coast Food’s Dine the Line and the BC Ale Trail are teaming up in the month of February with brand-new tasting passports to help you navigate Metro Vancouver’s best breweries safely.

Craft beer lovers will be able to choose between the five passports that were created with transit in mind, so all you need to do is load up your Compass Card and choose where you want to go.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations. See our round-up of the must-try breweries on each line online

What: A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Vancouver next month.

Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening at The MOTN comedy club in East Vancouver. The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is known for.

When: February 15, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.

When: February 16 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy cocktails, a delicious share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba, popcorn, and two screening of 1996’s Romeo & Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. A ticket for just the movie is also available.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: 6 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $69-$89 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $12.50 plus fees for just the film, purchase online.

What: Award-winning Canadian Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee joins the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Berlioz’s La mort de Cléopâtre. The event will also feature Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

When: February 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $29.52, purchase online

What: Some of the top women wrestlers in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest will be in Vancouver for the first annual Coco Harriet Invitational, a groundbreaking, ring-shaking event by BOOM! Pro Wrestling.

The event will bring together a dozen pro wrestlers, including Cat Power, Izzy McQueen, Nicole Matthews, Calamity Kate, and more.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commercial Drive Legion — 2205 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14. Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish or order delivery through DoorDash.

Participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, helping promote local restaurants and sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

When: Now until February 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Best Divorce Ever is an adult comedy about life and love. Otto and Anna decide to throw a party for their divorce, but an unexpected visitor prompts the pair to revisit key moments of their life together. The world-premiere comedy is written by Finnish playwright Ville Nummenpää and directed by Julianne Christie.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until February 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The White Rock Players’ Club — 1532 Johnston Road, White Rock,

Cost: $24 to $28, purchase online

What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival’s Unicorn Disco, happening on Saturday, February 18, will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race reigning queen Willow Pill and the snack herself, Kornbread, at Enso Nightclub.

The highly anticipated event is part of the second annual Winter Pride Fest, a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Enso Event Centre – 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $42.98, plus Meet and Greet and VIP options. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a discussion on how BC’s Black community uses social media to organize, connect and celebrate online. The conversation at the Central Branch features Dr. Handel Kashope Wright, the director of UBC’s Centre for Culture; Balqees Jama, an SFU student in Communications and International Studies and one of Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch; and Debbie Forbes, a community organizer, SFU film graduate, public speaker, and moderator.

When: February 15, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Montalbano Family Theatre on level 8 of the Central Library – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, advance registration required

What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians each month at the ANZA. The inaugural show on February 16 is headlined by Aaron Read (The Sunday Service).

When: The third Tuesday of every month starting on February 16, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door plus fees, purchase online

What: Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, is putting a feline twist on this month’s Valentine’s events. The 666 East Broadway cafe has announced that it will be hosting a movie night in the Cat Forest on February 13.

Kitty lovers and rom-com aficionados will want to book their seats for the timeless classic, Sleepless in Seattle. The 7 pm screening is nearly sold-out so Catoro has added a 9:15 pm viewing.

When: February 13, 2023

Time: 7 pm (sold out) and 9:15 pm

Where: Catoro Cafe – 666 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $28 per person including a bubble tea of your choice. Purchase online

What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – The Cycle of Life From January 20 to February 20, head to Ocean Art Works to see young student artists showcasing what the Year of the Rabbit means to them. Three other lanterns will spotlight designs by accomplished artists heavily influenced by their family elders.

When: Now until February 20, 2023

Where: Ocean Art Works, Granville Island

Cost: Free

What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform truly memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.

Starring Roxy Reverie and Homo Hardware, April O’Peel and Holly Graphic, Diva the Violet Femme and Arabella Boop Gia, and Sangria and Layna Emerald. The event is hosted by Crystal Precious and Vixen von Flex.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online, $40 at the door, purchase online