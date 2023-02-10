Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, is putting a feline twist on this month’s Valentine’s events.

The 666 East Broadway cafe has announced that it will be hosting a movie night in the Cat Forest on Monday, February 13.

Kitty lovers and rom-com aficionados will want to book their seats for the timeless classic, Sleepless in Seattle. The 7 pm screening is nearly sold-out so Catoro has added a 9:15 pm viewing.

Sleepless in Seattle stars Tom Hanks as Sam Baldwin, a recently widowed architect, and Meg Ryan as Annie Reed, a journalist who falls in love with him after hearing his story on the radio.

The Nora Ephron-written and directed film was a box office smash and is lauded as one of the greatest romcoms of all time. It was nominated for two Oscars and its soundtrack reached number one on the Billboard 200.

Most importantly, there will be plenty of cats for you to enjoy your movie night with! And each ticket comes with the bubble tea of your choice.

Catoro is also hosting a Valentine’s photo challenge until Tuesday, February 14. Visiting guests can choose a paper valentine with a cat on it when they enter the Cat Forest, search for that specific kitty, then share a selfie taken with them to Instagram.

One lucky winner will win a free visit for two people plus two bubble teas. Next date plans made!

When: February 13, 2023

Time: 7 pm (sold out) and 9:15 pm

Where: Catoro Cafe – 666 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $28 per person including a bubble tea of your choice. Purchase online

With files from Vincent Plana