An all-women pro wrestling showcase slams down in Vancouver next week

Some of the top women wrestlers in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest will be in Vancouver next week for a groundbreaking, ring-shaking event.

The first annual Coco Harriet Invitational, presented by Vancouver-based BOOM! Pro Wrestling, takes place at the Commercial Drive Legion on Saturday, February 18.

According to BOOM! mainstay Cat Power, the event will be a great opportunity for fans to support the growth of women’s wrestling.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to see some of the best female wrestlers in the world,” said Power in a release. “I can’t wait to step into the ring and show everyone what we’re capable of.”

Coco Harriet Invitational will bring together a dozen pro wrestlers from BC, Alberta, Washington State, and Oregon.

Among the roster of champions and rising stars are:

Izzy McQueen

Cat Power

Nicole Matthews

Liiza Hall

Tara Zep

Calamity Kate

Zoe Sager

Taryn From Accounting

Kikyo

Amira

Rose

Reia Von Slasher

“From day one of BOOM! Pro Wrestling, we wanted to schedule an event showcasing the incredible talent and athleticism of these women, something that has never been done in Vancouver before,” said Max Mitchell, BOOM! founder, in a statement. “This is a chance for fans to see some world-class action while supporting these athletes in a raucous and fun environment. If successful, we want to make it an annual experience.”

BOOM! is also gearing up for its East Van Equinox event on Saturday, March 25.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commercial Drive Legion — 2205 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30 plus fees, purchase online