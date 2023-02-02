EventsWeddingsDH Community PartnershipCurated

The Crème de la Crème of wedding shows returns to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 2 2023, 7:16 pm
The Crème de la Crème of wedding shows returns to Vancouver this month
Crème de la Crème (CountDown Events/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Valentines Mysteries in Downtown Vancouver

Sat, February 11, 12:00pm

Valentines Mysteries in Downtown Vancouver
The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza

Sun, February 19, 8:00pm

The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza
Lee Brice

Tue, April 11, 7:30pm

Lee Brice
SelfieFest 2023

Sat, July 29, 9:00am

SelfieFest 2023
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most romantic month of the year has arrived, and Vancouver’s preeminent wedding show has returned to help lovebirds prepare for their big day in style.

Crème de la Crème Grand Wedding Showcase is happening on Sunday, February 19, at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

“The most opulent event of the year” will treat guests to delectable sweet and savoury food tastings, photoshoots, and a magical haute couture-style fashion show. There will also be over 60 local artisans and vendors to meet.

CountDown Events’ founder and planner Soha Lavin created Crème de la Crème in 2004 to show the industry what the world of weddings infused with artistry would look like.

“We were the first to introduce ballerinas during a fashion show – a first in the world of weddings. Live art like ballet and music is beautiful, it is memorable,” said Lavin in a release. “People weren’t sure at first, but it was a big hit and something we’ve continued to do. Creating awe-inspiring moments that create trends is why we wanted to bring back Crème de la Crème this year.”

Wedding Show

Crème de la Crème (CountDown Events/Submitted)

From 11 am to 5:30 pm, Vancouver’s Castle in the Sky will be transformed with wedding day style, splendour, opulent tablescapes and creative floral designs.

The highlight of the day is the haute couture-style fashion show in Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Pacific Ballroom See the latest looks from Bisou Bridal, House of Raina, Harry Rosen, Eisen Stein, and more on the runway.

You’ll also get to try mouthwatering bites and sips from Metro Vancouver’s finest caterers, including Blank Canvas Catering, Boy With a Knife, Edge Catering, Railtown Catering, Savoury Chef, White Table Catering, and SIP Mixology. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s executive chef will also be serving up some favourites, and pastry chefs from Joconde Patisserie and Le Gateau Bakeshop will also be offering handcrafted sweets.

Wedding Show

Crème de la Crème (CountDown Events/Submitted)

Brides attending the Grand Wedding Showcase will receive extra pampering in the form of mini treatments from Skoah and a Crème de la Crème gift bag.

“Our industry is very tight-knit here in Vancouver, and this past year has shown the passion and resilience of our community,” added Lavin. “We thank everyone for their amazing support and look forward to meeting all our engaged couples and new guests in February.”

Crème de la Crème Wedding Show

Crème de la Crème (CountDown Events/Submitted)

Crème de la Crème Grand Wedding Showcase

When: February 19, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5:30 pm
Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $35 Early Bird tickets, available online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Weddings
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.