The Crème de la Crème of wedding shows returns to Vancouver this month

The most romantic month of the year has arrived, and Vancouver’s preeminent wedding show has returned to help lovebirds prepare for their big day in style.

Crème de la Crème Grand Wedding Showcase is happening on Sunday, February 19, at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

“The most opulent event of the year” will treat guests to delectable sweet and savoury food tastings, photoshoots, and a magical haute couture-style fashion show. There will also be over 60 local artisans and vendors to meet.

CountDown Events’ founder and planner Soha Lavin created Crème de la Crème in 2004 to show the industry what the world of weddings infused with artistry would look like.

“We were the first to introduce ballerinas during a fashion show – a first in the world of weddings. Live art like ballet and music is beautiful, it is memorable,” said Lavin in a release. “People weren’t sure at first, but it was a big hit and something we’ve continued to do. Creating awe-inspiring moments that create trends is why we wanted to bring back Crème de la Crème this year.”

From 11 am to 5:30 pm, Vancouver’s Castle in the Sky will be transformed with wedding day style, splendour, opulent tablescapes and creative floral designs.

The highlight of the day is the haute couture-style fashion show in Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Pacific Ballroom See the latest looks from Bisou Bridal, House of Raina, Harry Rosen, Eisen Stein, and more on the runway.

You’ll also get to try mouthwatering bites and sips from Metro Vancouver’s finest caterers, including Blank Canvas Catering, Boy With a Knife, Edge Catering, Railtown Catering, Savoury Chef, White Table Catering, and SIP Mixology. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s executive chef will also be serving up some favourites, and pastry chefs from Joconde Patisserie and Le Gateau Bakeshop will also be offering handcrafted sweets.

Brides attending the Grand Wedding Showcase will receive extra pampering in the form of mini treatments from Skoah and a Crème de la Crème gift bag.

“Our industry is very tight-knit here in Vancouver, and this past year has shown the passion and resilience of our community,” added Lavin. “We thank everyone for their amazing support and look forward to meeting all our engaged couples and new guests in February.”

When: February 19, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 Early Bird tickets, available online