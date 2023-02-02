Laugh Riot: Over 130 comedians are coming to Just For Laughs Vancouver this month

One of Canada’s largest comedy festivals is happening in Vancouver this month and comedy fans have a buffet of funny to choose from.

Just For Laughs Vancouver in association with Sirius XM is taking over stages across the city from February 16 to 25.

Award-winning stand-ups, acclaimed podcasts, popular improv and sketch artists, and more will perform in what festival director Heather Wallace describes as the biggest festival yet.

“This year’s festival is finally back to full scale, with more than 130 artists in attendance at 24 venues all across the city for the 10 days,” said Wallace in an interview with Daily Hive. “We have our big headliner shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, our well-known concert series at the Vogue Theatre, and our more intimate rooms at the Rio Theatre, Biltmore Cabaret and the Beaumont Studios.

“We’re also very proud of our relationships with the comedy rooms around the city that partner with us every year on our local Best of the West showcases.”

Just for Laughs Vancouver has curated a lineup that offers something for all comedic tastes. Huge touring headliners coming to town include The Office Ladies Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Van Ness, Patton Oswalt, Tim Dillion, and Jack Whitehall.

“Fans can look forward to being in complete hysterics after having the chance to see this

year’s incredible lineup,” added Wallace. “We also have SNL’s Sarah Sherman, Hannah Berner, Jared Fried, Mike Rife, the list goes on.

“There will also be incredible performances from this year’s Best of the West showcase highlighting Vancouver’s incredible local talent. Sasha Mark, Ese Atawo, Mario Lopez, and Our Drag Brunch with Shanda Leer are just a few highlights not to miss.”

As of now, the extensive list of comedians also includes

Bad Friends with Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino

Sugar Sammy

Chris Distefano

Margaret Cho

Phil Rosenthal

Pete Holmes

Benito Skinner & Mary Beth Barone

Ari Shaffir

Darcy & Jer IRL

And That’s Why We Drink

Dan Soder

Joe Pera

Ryan Hamilton

Sarah Sherman

Jared Freid

Bassem Youssef

Matt Rife

Nick Thune

Becky Robinson

Adam Pally

Hannah Berner

Steve Rannazzisi

Dave Merheje

Pat Regan

That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

Joe DeRosa

Steph Tolev

Baron Vaughn

Podcast But Outside

Jordan Carlos

Ali Macofsky

Gianmarco Soresi

Girl God with Grace Freud and April Clark

Wallace gives thanks to the festival’s provincial partners and sponsors, her dedicated team helping to organize the comedy extravaganza, and local comedy fans who make the event a big success each year.

“The fans are such an integral part of the festival’s development and longevity, we really cannot do it without them,” Wallace said. “We hear from artists all the time how our audiences are some of the best crowds to perform to.

“Our goal is always to capture the spirit of comedy, and bring to the stage something everyone can enjoy. We promise this year will be like nothing Vancouver has seen before, and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Tickets for all shows can be found here.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Go on sale here