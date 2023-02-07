7 must-try breweries in Metro Vancouver to visit during February's Ale Trail

There’s nothing better than a night out with friends at your favourite Vancouver brewery. But, especially during the winter months, it’s important to hit the town in a way that keeps you safe and warm.

It’s why, for the first time, West Coast Food’s Dine the Line and the BC Ale Trail are teaming up in the month of February with brand-new tasting passports to help you navigate Metro Vancouver’s best breweries safely.

Craft beer lovers will be able to choose between the five passports that were created with transit in mind, so all you need to do is load up your Compass Card and choose where you want to go.

To help you make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up the must-try breweries on each line so you can plan your night out with confidence.

Located just an 11-minute walk from the Coquitlam Central Station, Mariner Brewing is the sixth stop on the North of the Fraser passport line.

With a core beer line that leans bright and juicy, they have a ton of winter beers that’ll be sure to keep you warm — like the Marshmellow vegan milk stout and the Drops of Jupiter Altbier.

It’s best to head there on Thursdays to take advantage of their nacho special and check out some live comedy or music. They also release new, more adventurous small-batch brews on Thursdays, so you can try your hand at different styles and flavours you can’t get any other time.

Another stop on North of the Fraser you won’t want to miss, Northpaw Brewing is steps from the Freemont Connector at Seaborne Place stop on the 171 Coquitlam Central Station/Fremont bus route.

They have a wide selection of ale-style beers, with their Strictly Business IPA, Jamaican Pale Ale, and Crème De La Creme coffee cream ale being standouts.

Their taproom is always hosting events, with their Sunday Service beer and food pairings happening monthly.

If you’re looking for a brewery with a solid core trio, Brave Brewing is the second stop on the Port Moody line — just a 10-minute walk from Moody Centre Station.

Their hop-forward First Date IPA is their best hit, but their malty Last One Standing Amber lager will give you all the crispness you’ll need for a refreshing winter sip with a bit more nuance than a traditional lager.

Their online shop isn’t open yet, so the only way to try these brews is if you visit their bottle shop in person.

Luppolo Brewing is truly a labour of love, as it’s owned and operated by two couples who’ve been friends for decades.

Their taps are always loaded with a variety of beers that’ll satisfy even the pickiest beer drinker — from classic Pilsners to dark rye ales and even a smoothie beer. They’re also a partner of Mordimi Bite of Italy and have a menu full of Italian cuisine — which pairs perfectly with beer.

Though it’s stop number 12 on the Yeast Vancouver line, just 15 minutes away from the R5 Hastings St RapidBus stop at West Hastings and Commercial, you’re definitely going to want to bump this one up your list.

If you’re looking for a brewery a little closer to the downtown core, R&B Brewing is a short 11-minute walk from the Main Street Science World stop — representing the fourth stop on the Brewery Creek line.

Their taproom is always pouring their signature beers, like the Raven dark cream ale and the Dude Chilling dry-hopped pale ale, but they also rotate in some new brews with punny names, like the Porter Pounder or Merry Cranberry Sour.

With regular events happening all the time, try and catch one of their drag brunches on Sunday for a perfect remedy after your fun Saturday night.

Stop number six on the South of the Fraser passport, Russell Brewing is a 17-minute walk from the R1 RapidBus’ King George Boulevard at 80 Avenue stop.

They have a solid core lineup, with refreshing crowd pleasers like their Desert Golden ale, Craft lager, and West Coast IPA filled with citrusy hops. You can also embrace rich stouts for the winter with their Milk and Cookies Stout, Rootbeer Stout, and Nitro Oatmeal Stout.

This spot is a must on Saturdays, where they have live music, a dollar off a flight of beer, and cheaper tacos.

Another South of the Fraser stop you’re going to want to hit, 3 Dogs Brewing only sources quality local ingredients to brew their beers, and is a quick walk from the White Rock Centre stop on the 351 White Rock Centre/Bridgeport Station bus route.

With 13 rotating taps and a cozy, pub-style taproom, their beers are never short on hops — with their Double Dog Dare ale being brewed with a blend of floral and fruity that packs a punch.

If the pups alone didn’t pull you in, they also host music trivia every Thursday and a rotating program of events.

You can download all five of the BC Ale Trail tasting passports now on Dine the Line’s website, and as an extra bonus, you could win some fabulous prizes just for stamping your passport.

Bonus prizes

All five of the Tasting Passports also feature a special TransLink Bonus square. Show your Compass Card or a receipt for a TransLink ride from the same day to get a stamp in the TransLink Bonus space. This will earn you a chance to win a one-month TransLink pass and a BC Ale Trail prize pack.

After earning six stamps, drop off the completed ballot at a participating business to enter to win a beer-themed Staycation package. Multiple entries are encouraged.