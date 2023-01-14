Must-try sweet sips at this year's Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is nearly upon us, as the month-long event kicks off tomorrow, January 14.
With 66 different vendors (22 of them being first-timers for 2023!), 95 locations, and 143 different takes on the classic hot chocolate, the festival can be a little overwhelming for those who have no idea where to start.
In order to help you out on your sweet sipping journey, we did the work of digging around to narrow down the most interesting, one-of-a-kind-special, and must-try hot cocoas of the season.
- You might also like:
- 22 new vendors to try during Vancouver's Hot Chocolate Festival this month
- 143 Sweet Sips: Vancouver's Hot Chocolate Festival reveals epic lineup of vendors
- All 17 vendors to check out during Vancouver's food truck festival this month
From hot chocolate with an entire croissant on top to one called The Raincouver (complete with a cotton candy cloud!), here are some of the best hot cocoas you can try this year at the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival.
Raincouver from Honolulu Coffee
View this post on Instagram
Made with 70% dark chocolate and pink Himalayan salt, the real star of this cup is the cloud of cotton candy suspended above it. Do you dip the cotton candy into the hot chocolate or let it slowly melt into the cup below? It’s up to you! This one will be available at Honolulu Coffee starting January 20.
Address: Multiple locations
Day Drinkin’ from Bjorn Bar Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Decidedly catered to those with a sweet tooth, the Day Drinkin’ hot chocolate from Bjorn Bar Bakery is made with pineapple and coconut-flavoured white chocolate. It’s also served with a piña colada meringue cookie and a little paper umbrella.
Address: Multiple locations
Double Baked from Bjorn Bar Bakery
View this post on Instagram
The same bakery as the Day Drinkin’ will also be offering a Double Baked hot cocoa option, with dark chocolate and almond topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and slivered almonds. The real kicker here is that it’s served with one of the bakery’s mini butter croissants.
Address: Multiple locations
Obaachan’s Plum Wine Stash from Aiyaohno Café
View this post on Instagram
This special hot chocolate is made with a non-alcoholic umeshu plum wine, which is made with Nanko ume plums from Kishu, Japan. It’s slightly sweet and complex and is served with an Umeshu chocolate truffle.
Address: 030 – 425 Carrall Street, Vancouver
The Ultimate “Kid’s” Hot Chocolate from Kafka’s
View this post on Instagram
The Amarena Calda from Giovanne Caffé
View this post on Instagram
Florals & Spice Hot Chocolate from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters
View this post on Instagram
My Mandarin Squeeze from Boba Run
View this post on Instagram