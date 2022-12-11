20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: December 12 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

What are you in the mood for this week? Perhaps you’re looking for a concert to rock out to, or festive holiday lights? Or maybe you need to have a good scream? We’ve got you covered with our checklist of 20 fantastic things to do from December 12 to 18 around Metro Vancouver. Enjoy The Nutcracker, CP Holiday Train, PNE Winter Fair, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section

Goh Ballet Presents The Nutcracker What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 12th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 15 to 18. There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 200 dancers aged 6 to 73. When: December 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com

You might also like: A new immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to Metro Vancouver this winter

You can ride the Santa Express on this Metro Vancouver Christmas Train

Here are all the festive concerts you can catch at PNE Winter Fair this month

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity

What: The Canucks take on Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets on December 17 at Rogers Arena.

When: December 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by chart-topping country singer McKenzie Porter and platinum-selling artist Virginia to Vegas.

When: December 17 and 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free, donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

What: Lara Beitz is the winner of Milwaukee’s Funniest Comic and has appeared on shows such as Comedy Central’s LIGHTS OUT, Fox’s Laughs, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. She has also been featured at Oddball Comedy Festival, The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, and MidwestFest.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Firehall Arts Centre presents a special edition of A Christmas Carol, with all 40 characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens classic performed by Stratford/Shaw stalwart Sanjay Talwar. Produced by Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from December 14 to 24, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Pacific National Exhibition is hosting the PNE Winter Fair, described as the most unique winter fair in all of BC. For ten days, there will be indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks to sip, a cute seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.

Holiday Night Concerts scheduled for this year include The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, Jann Arden, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Reid, and other renowned talents.

When: December 14 to 23, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$15 in advance, purchase online. Holiday night concert tickets can also be purchased online

What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas throughout December. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations, get the chance to win prizes, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.

Head down on December 14 for a very special night where over 20 stores will participate. On both evenings, you’ll get to enjoy photo booths, live music, DJs, carollers, giveaways, in-store pop-up shops, and fashion illustrators. Each store will be offering incentives, such as gifts with purchase or discounts to make shopping easy — and be sure to enjoy snacks and beverages along the way as well.

When: December 14, 2022

Time: Starting at 4 pm

Where: Various locations on West 4th from Burrard Street to Vine Street

Cost: Free

What: Music on Main invites everyone to gather once again for this annual tradition. Settle into your seat at Heritage Hall and bask in the candlelit glow and inspiring music with Rachel Kiyo Iwaasa (piano) Robyn Jacob (vocals & keyboard), Asitha Tennekoon (tenor), and Jonathan Lo (cello). Featured songs include art-pop songs from Only a Visitor‘s Robyn Jacob, melodies from J.S. Bach for solo cello, and Alfredo Santa Ana’s A Short Song for the Longest Night of the Year. When: December 14 and 15, 2022 Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver Tickets: $49, $18 for student and arts workers, purchase $49, $18 for student and arts workers, purchase online Cougar Creek’s A Very Creepy Xmas What: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors has returned with its latest Creepy Xmas creations. The live horror experience is inviting brave guests to its two terrifying Christmas haunts: The Kaverns of Krampus and Hotel Frozen Terror. One ticket allows visitors to experience both haunts, live actors and holiday sounds helping create the tongue-in-cheek festive spirit. There will also be warm drinks served as well as special treats such as the warm and tasty 7 Deadly Sin-namon Buns. When: December 16 to 18 and December 21 to 23, 2022

Time: Various timeslots from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Starting from $29.99 plus fees, purchase online Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks What: The Vancouver Warriors kick off the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a December 16 matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks. When: December 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online It’s a Wonderful Life Food Bank Fundraiser Event What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Vancouver International Film Festival are partnering for a special fundraiser screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Vancity Theatre on Sunday, December 18. All proceeds go to GVFB to feed those most in need this holiday season. When: December 18, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10, or increase your support by purchasing tickets at $15, $20, or $25. Purchase online

Jason Dussault presents BOOK 1: Peter Panda Kills the Metaverse What: A free multi-medium exhibit showcasing Jason Dussault’s latest work Book 1: Peter Panda Kills the Metaverse. This first-of-its-kind exhibit showcases both physical and digital versions of Dussault’s BOOK 1 with an immersive, high-definition, audio-visual experience. There will also be NFC-equipped Peter Panda comic books, limited-edition Dussault graphic hoodies and tees, and a collection of unique Peter Panda sculptures. The FOMO Gallery 19+ event will also highlight a retrospect of the Canadian artist’s career for the past 15 years. When: Every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: FOMO Gallery – 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: To book your appointment, email [email protected] by Friday 3 pm of each week Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themself What: The Comedy Department presents candy cane chaos and mistletoe mayhem in their holiday comedy offering! The North Pole’s top three elves face off in a hilarious Christmas competition. Who will get to bring joy to children all over the world? The audience will decide with their suggestions and votes. When: December 8, 15 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Best Western Plus Sands 1755 Davie Street Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50, purchase online

What: This musical adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s classic takes the stage at Gateway Theatre this holiday season. When Anne Shirley arrives in Avonlea, PEI, she quickly wins the hearts of her new community with her strong personality, amazing imagination, and will to find her own place in the world.

When: Various dates from December 15 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: Tits the Season! by Helvetica Productions at the Rio Theatre is an over-the-top festive extravaganza featuring the city’s best drag, burlesque, circus, and variety performers. There are three shows hosted by Miss Kiss and headlined by Vivian Vanderpuss from Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race.

Other acts that will bring the holiday cheer to the stage include Vixen Von Flex, April O’Peel, Shirley Gnome + Yumi Nagashima, and The Darlings: Continental Breakfast, Rose Butch, and Maiden China.

When: December 16 and 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 6 pm (Saturday early show), 10 pm (Saturday late show)

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $40-$75, purchase online

What: The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.

There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet and kid-friendly.

When: December 15, 2022

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door, you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding

What: The lighting on the new 200-metre-long Trestle Bridge within British Pacific Properties’ (BPP) emerging Cypress Village area will come to life nightly. In addition to the Trestle Bridge’s lighting, BPP has also expanded its activation of Cypress Pop-Up Village, which is now decorated and lit for the holidays.

The Pop-Up Village features The Shed — a heated, covered outdoor food and beverage spot, serving seasonal mulled wine. This is in addition to its existing offerings of handcrafted pizza, chilli, soup, and beverages such as hot chocolate, beer, wine, and tea and coffee.

When: Daily December 10, 2022

Cypress Pop-Up Village: 9 am to 10 pm, daily The Shed at Cypress Pop-Up Village: 11 am to 7 pm, daily Trestle Bridge: 5 pm to 10 pm on weekdays; All day on weekends until 10 pm



Where: 3757 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver (location of the Pop-Up Village and primary vehicle parking site)

Cost: Free

What: Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced baby no money) are bringing the Baby Gravy, The Tour to the PNE Forum. Fans will get to sing along to viral hits by the multi-platinum and billion-streaming global superstars, including bbno$’s “Edamame” and Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”

When: December 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online