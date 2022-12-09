Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Live music just sounds extra magical this time of year. That’s why we’re excited that a brand-new winter fair launching in Vancouver this month is bringing some fantastic acts to town.

The Pacific National Exhibition’s PNE Winter Fair is happening from December 14 to 23 at Hastings Park, with a holiday marketplace, stunning light displays, holiday-themed food and drinks, and more.

And each night of the Winter Fair will feature a Holiday Concert, with Grammy winners, Juno Award winners, and fan favourites in the all-star lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Winter Fair / Playland (@pne_playland)

“We are very excited to announce the inaugural PNE Winter Fair, building on the 112-year summer Fair tradition we believe that our new winter event will be a place where British Columbians will build memories celebrating the holiday season,” said PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost in a release. “After 2 years of COVID drive through winter events, it was important for us to define our permanent place in the holiday event landscape.

“This event will be a significant annual addition to the PNE’s year-long programming and will mean that hundreds of new jobs will be created and millions of dollars in positive economic impact will be generated into the regional economy.”

The Kat & Dave Show starring 16-time Grammy award winner David Foster and acclaimed singer, TV and Broadway star Katharine McPhee will kick things off on Wednesday, December 14.

Iconic Canadian artists will also take the stage at the Pacific Coliseum over the 10 days, including Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, and Jann Arden.

And PNE Winter Fair is blasting back to the ’90s on Friday, December 23 with A Boy Band Christmas. Singalong with an Evening of Holiday and Hits featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, James Jones of All 4 One, Trevor Penick from O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera.

Here is the full PNE Winter Fair 2022 concerts lineup:

Wednesday, December 14 – The Kat & Dave Show Starring David Foster & Katharine McPhee

– The Kat & Dave Show Starring David Foster & Katharine McPhee Thursday, December 15 – The Tenors

– The Tenors Friday, December 16 – Tom Cochrane with Band

– Tom Cochrane with Band Saturday, December 17 – Dallas Smith

– Dallas Smith Sunday, December 18 – Jann Arden

– Jann Arden Monday, December 19 – Holly Cole

– Holly Cole Tuesday, December 20 – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas

– Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas Wednesday, December 21 – Dionne Warwick and the Sounds of Christmas

– Dionne Warwick and the Sounds of Christmas Thursday, December 22 – Johnny Reid

– Johnny Reid Friday, December 23 – A Boy Band Christmas: An Evening of Holiday and Hits Featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, James Jones of All 4 One, Trevor Penick from O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera

Tickets to Holiday Night Concerts include admission to the PNE Winter Fair, so arrive early to discover all of the festive fun.

There is an outdoor marketplace to explore, a Holiday Theatre with live kids show and local performing groups, and ice skating in the Agrodome to enjoy.

Carollers and a Christmas edition of Duelling Pianos will help keep seasonal spirits up. And everyone will love the WinterLights walk-through light display and the nightly tree lighting ceremony.

All entertainment at the PNE Winter Fair, outside of the nightly concerts, is free with admission.

When: December 14 to 23, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm. Concerts begin at 7:30 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $12-$15 in advance, purchase online. Holiday night concert tickets can also be purchased online