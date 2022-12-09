EventsChristmas

You can ride the Santa Express on this Metro Vancouver Christmas Train

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 9 2022, 11:47 pm
You can ride the Santa Express on this Metro Vancouver Christmas Train
Bear Creek Park Trains/bctrains.com
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Winter Harp New Westminster

Thu, December 15, 7:00pm

Winter Harp New Westminster
Graffiti immersive experience

Fri, December 16, 7:00pm

Graffiti immersive experience
Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance

Wed, December 21, 7:30pm

Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance
Wizkid

Sat, April 1, 7:30pm

Wizkid
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Stanley Park Christmas Train may be parked for the winter, but another Metro Vancouver miniature railway is chugging along for the festive season.

Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Winterfest celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BearCreekTrainMiniGolf (@bctrains)

The little ones are invited on the daily Santa Express running until December 31. Tickets are sold on-site and include a take-home activity bag and a treat. Children under 2 are free, and you can also bring your cameras to take a picture with Santa Claus until Christmas Eve.

Bear Creek Park Train lights up in the evening for the Christmas Night Train. Book your tickets online and enjoy a stunning night light display.

Surrey Christmas Train

Bear Creek Park Trains/bctrains.com

Before or after your ride, treat yourself to hot and cold drinks, chips, candy, and popcorn from the concession stand.

Bear Creek Park Christmas Train

When: Now until December 31, 2022 (closed on Christmas Eve after 4:30 pm and on Christmas Day)
Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Price: $12.60 per person, children 2 and under are free

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.