You can ride the Santa Express on this Metro Vancouver Christmas Train

The Stanley Park Christmas Train may be parked for the winter, but another Metro Vancouver miniature railway is chugging along for the festive season.

Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Winterfest celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daily Santa Express running until December 31. Tickets are sold on-site and include a take-home activity bag and a treat. Children under 2 are free, and you can also bring your cameras to take a picture with Santa Claus until Christmas Eve.

Bear Creek Park Train lights up in the evening for the Christmas Night Train. Book your tickets online and enjoy a stunning night light display.

Before or after your ride, treat yourself to hot and cold drinks, chips, candy, and popcorn from the concession stand.

When: Now until December 31, 2022 (closed on Christmas Eve after 4:30 pm and on Christmas Day)

Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $12.60 per person, children 2 and under are free