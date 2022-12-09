Magical holiday lights return to West Vancouver's new Trestle Bridge

The dazzling display of holiday lights that illuminate a pocket forest on the mountainside of West Vancouver is back by popular demand, just in time for the 2022 Christmas season.

The lighting on the new 200-metre-long Trestle Bridge within British Pacific Properties’ (BPP) emerging Cypress Village area will come to life nightly starting on Saturday, December 10. This installation saw its inaugural season in 2021, and it has returned for a second year.

The Trestle Bridge spans two branches of Cave Creek through BPP’s new Uplands neighbourhood and was inspired by structures from the historic Kettle Valley Railway in the BC interior. It is one of the public amenities built by BPP as part of the major new residential neighbourhood.

In addition to the Trestle Bridge’s lighting, BPP has also expanded its activation of Cypress Pop-Up Village, which is now decorated and lit for the holidays.

The Pop-Up Village features The Shed — a heated, covered outdoor food and beverage spot, serving seasonal mulled wine. This is in addition to its existing offerings of handcrafted pizza, chilli, soup, and beverages such as hot chocolate, beer, wine, and tea and coffee.

There is also a designated Lookout at the Pop-Up Village, where visitors can take in incredible panoramic views of Burrard Inlet and Metro Vancouver.

In addition to the festive programming, history is also on display: two of the original chairlift towers from the former Hollyburn Chairlift in the area were relocated to the Pop-Up Village last year. When it opened in 1951, this 1.8 km long chairlift was the second longest in North America.

The entire experience is located along Cypress Bowl Road, starting from the first switchback of the road that ascends towards Cypress Mountain Resort. The Pop-Up Village is located at this first switchback at 3757 Cypress Bowl Road, where visitors can park their vehicle to enjoy the Pop-Up Village and then walk the Mountain Path to the Trestle Bridge during daylight — a walking distance of about 1.8 km each way. The Mountain Path between the Pop-Up Village and the western end of the Trestle Bridge is not illuminated.

There is also additional, but limited, vehicle parking available at Uplands, with the address of 3182 Chippendale Road.

Visitors should also note that the District of West Vancouver is enforcing no parking along Cypress Village Road. New signage has been placed along the roadway.

Cypress Village Holiday Lights 2022: Trestle Bridge & Pop-Up Village