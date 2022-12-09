Here's how to see the CP Holiday Train in Metro Vancouver this month (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Canada’s magical CP Holiday Train is making its way across the country to BC, and local fans of all ages will soon get to see it in person.

The 24th edition of the Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18.

A massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

One CP Holiday Train travels exclusively through Canada, while the other makes stops in both Canada and the US. The tour will feature 168 free live shows and this year’s lineup features a variety of stand-out artists.

The first Metro Vancouver stop is in Maple Ridge on December 17, with the train arriving at 7:50 pm across from the Billy Miner Pub at 22355 River Road. A free concert by chart-topping country singer McKenzie Porter and platinum-selling artist Virginia to Vegas will then take place from 8 to 8:30 pm.

The Canadian Holiday Train will then head to Pitt Meadows on December 17 for an 8:55 pm arrival, with a festive concert happening from 9:05 to 9:35 pm.

On December 18, the decked-out train will visit Port Moody, stopping in Trasolini field behind the Port Moody Recreation Complex at 4:45 pm. Porter and Virginia to Vegas will entertain the attendees from 5 to 5:30 pm in the modified boxcar transformed into a travelling stage for performers.

And the whole cross-country rail tour wraps up in Port Coquitlam at Kingsway Avenue between Mary Hill Road & Wilson Avenue at 6:15 pm. A final festive party with the musical acts will occur until 6:45 pm on December 18.