20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 1 to 7

How is it already August?

There’s no time to think about that because there are lots of fun things to do in and around Vancouver this week!

From Vancouver Mural Fest to Granville Promenade, Car-Free Day New West, and more, here are 20 great events to check out from August 1 to 7.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Vancouver Mural Fest 2022 is happening from August 4 to 14, with a lineup of over 150 visual and performing artists creating unique art and interactive experiences. The 11-day celebration will feature daily block parties, mural tours, and new public artwork to discover across the city.

After you have finished exploring the new artworks, keep the party going by visiting the hub of VMF 2022: City Centre. The Mount Pleasant landmark has been transformed into a community space for art and social connection and will be a hopping spot throughout the festival.

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Time:

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival will be headlined by Grammy-award-winning rock group The War on Drugs. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts for seven weeks.

There will be food vendors on site and beer and wine will also be available to those who are 19+ with two pieces of valid ID, including one photo ID. A family activity area will be open from 2 to 8 pm, though children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult

What: Come on out to Altitudes Bistro at Grouse Mountain to meet other hikers, visitors, and beer lovers – or get a group of your buddies together to switch up your regular routine. There’s nothing better than a cold drink after a hard workout! Each night features a live DJ, Granville Island Brewing drink features, food specials, great prizes, and more.

When: Wednesday, August 3, 10, 17, and 31, 2022

Time: Kicks off at 6 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: The return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World means patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm.

There are lots to discover at Science World this summer, including the popular attraction T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, the new Sacred Journey exhibit, and more.

When: Every Tuesday until August 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory this summer and this year’s twilight show is a must-see with fireworks, hot air balloons, and drone shows.

At the airshow, you can catch the acrobatic Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds putting on daring demonstrations in the skies. Plus, there are more than 14 acres at the airport where you can explore the exhibits, activities, vendors, and more than 30 food trucks on site.

When: August 5 to 7, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 9 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $25, available online

What: The eighth-annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features over 100 visual and performing artists at parks throughout Vancouver as well as accessible online streaming. The festival showcases and nurtures artists that are working toward land, water, and relational justice and features music, dance, drag, storytelling, and more.

When: August 3 to 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: LA-based Hannah Einbinder was chosen as a New Face of Comedy at Just For Laughs, named one of Vulture’s Comics to Watch, and has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When: August 4, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Canadians play against Tri-City Dust Devils from August 2 to 7. Exciting theme nights include PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Out on Screen Video and Film Society, Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a jersey lunch bag giveaway.

When: August 2 to 7, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The 7th anniversary of Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is presented by the South Asian Arts Society and features a variety of in-person and virtual events. Guests will enjoy theatrical and dance performances, workshops, an outdoor celebration in Punjabi Market, and more.

When: Various dates from August 5 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the full list of events online

What: The first Car-Free Day New West, hosted by the Downtown New West BIA and the City of New Westminster, is happening on Saturday, August 6 along Columbia Street.

The day-long event is presented by Translink and will feature four stages showcasing local musicians and artists, family activities, an artisan market, and a massive food truck festival.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s historic Mill is being transformed into BC’s biggest drag runway during Pride Night. Entry includes a 45-minute drag performance, meet and greets with the performers, and evening access to “More Than a Mine” and the Museum’s permanent exhibits. A limited number of deluxe tickets will also include access to the BMM’s popular underground tour.

When: August 5, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Brittania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Starting at $35 plus tax, purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: August 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (Friday),12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pioneer Memorial Park, 275 Knowle Street, Port Moody

Tickets: Available online

What: Belmar Consulting Group is hosting its annual charity fundraiser Spikeball Tournament to raise funds for Ally Global Foundation, a local charity that works to prevent and help survivors of human trafficking by providing them with education, healing, and safe housing.

There will be food for sale on-site during the tournament as well as prizes to be won for each bracket including Grounds for Coffee gift cards, Lululemon gift cards, Apple AirTags, Kodak digital Instant Cameras, Tap and Barrel gift cards, and more.

Information on how to register and donate can be found online.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercer North Field – 900 6th Street, New Westminster

More information on how to register and donate: online

Granville Promenade 2022 What: Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District. This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses. Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover. When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical CATS. Meet the iconic felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks, and Grizabella, as they sing their tales for Old Deuteronomy.

When: August 3 to 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: PAL Studio Theatre – 581 Cardero Street – 8th floor, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $20.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Brewery & The Beast is a one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience that features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Pacific Boulevard and Carrall Street.

The event aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: August 7, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: This is Western Canada’s largest gem show where you can expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in Canada.

Whether you’re obsessed with rocks and minerals, or just curious to pick up your first crystal, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

When: August 5 to 7, 2022

Time: Friday 1 to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Richmond Curling Club – 5540 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Tickets: General one-day ticket $8, senior/student one-day ticket $6, children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Three-day tickets are also available. Purchase online.