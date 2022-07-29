There are plenty of outdoor activities in Metro Vancouver to take advantage of this summer and outdoor movies are one of our favourites.

Whether you’re looking for comedy, action, or a thriller, you’re sure to find something to watch. So grab a blanket, popcorn, and some friends to join you.

Here’s a checklist of the recurring events where you can watch outdoor movies this summer.

You might also like: Surrey Fusion Festival returns for massive FREE two-day event this July

First-ever Ambleside Music Festival just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra is hosting a FREE outdoor concert this summer

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday in Stanley Park to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen.

Similar to previous years, attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy free lawn seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. VIP seating is also available online via Eventbrite and offers a front-row seat to enjoy the movie.

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is an open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: A long-running fresh air film series is returning this summer and it’s packed with favourites the whole family can enjoy.

The City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square starting this August. Plus, a new night has been added to Edmonds Park near Highgate Village.

When: August 12, 19, 20, 26, and September 2, 2022

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 20 which is at Edmonds Park – 7433 Humphries Avenue, Burnaby)

Admission: Free

What: Every Thursday evening until August 18, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA) will inflate a large four-storey screen for Summer Movie Nights.

šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is a great spot to take in a family-favourite flick. Just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday until August 18, 2022

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm depending on sunset

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Movie nights are some of the best times we get to spend with family, and this summer you can enjoy some of your favourites outdoors on the North Shore for free. The City of North Vancouver is bringing back Sunset Cinema to The Shipyards throughout August.

When: Every Wednesday until August 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in August.

When: Select Fridays until August 26, 2022

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets

What: Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by PCI, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.

Pack your blankets and chairs, and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night. The lineup of performers includes International Champion Magician Rod Chow, Surrey musician Alec Dore, and more to be announced.

When: August 6, 13, and 20, 2022

Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free