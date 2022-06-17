It’s not summer in the Fraser Valley until you’ve spent an August day watching breathtaking flying displays and learning about aviation at the Abby Airshow.

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory this summer and this year’s twilight show is a must-see with fireworks, hot air balloons, and drone shows.

This year, the show will take place from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7. On Friday, the twilight experience will kick off the airshow with a fireworks extravaganza, a mesmerizing Drone Light Show, and a hot air balloon glow.

At the airshow, you can catch the acrobatic Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds putting on daring demonstrations in the skies.

Plus, there are more than 14 acres at the airport where you can explore the exhibits, activities, vendors, and more than 30 food trucks on site. If you loved watching the new Top Gun: Maverick movie in theatres, then this real-life display of aircraft will wow you.

Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford

When: Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7

Tickets: From $25, available online