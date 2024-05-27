10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If music makes you feel good, then you’re going to have a fantastic month.

From Foodstock to Snoop Dogg and Vampire Weekend, here are our picks of 10 great concerts to check out around Vancouver in June.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. Over 10 days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: Rogers Arena better have the “Gin and Juice” ready when the top Dogg in the entertainment industry comes to play.

Snoop Dogg has announced that his new Cali to Canada Tour is rolling into town on Tuesday, June 25. The West Coast icon will be joined by Warren G, DJ Quik, and New York producer DJ Green Lantern.

When: June 25, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free