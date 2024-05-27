10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in June

If music makes you feel good, then you’re going to have a fantastic month.
From Foodstock to Snoop Dogg and Vampire Weekend, here are our picks of 10 great concerts to check out around Vancouver in June.
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. Over 10 days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.
Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.
When: June 21 to 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
Snoop Dogg — Cali to Canada Tour
What: Rogers Arena better have the “Gin and Juice” ready when the top Dogg in the entertainment industry comes to play.
Snoop Dogg has announced that his new Cali to Canada Tour is rolling into town on Tuesday, June 25. The West Coast icon will be joined by Warren G, DJ Quik, and New York producer DJ Green Lantern.
When: June 25, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival 2024
What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend.
You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.
When: June 22 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Foodstock: A GVFB Fundraiser
What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.
Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores.
When: June 23, 2024
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Time: Noon to 5 pm
Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)
Westward Music Festival 2024
What: Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages. Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.
Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.
When: June 22 and 23, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Car Free Day Surrey 2024
What: The third-annual Car Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more.
Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by Latin fusion group Los Duendes, singer and songwriter Rebecca Sichon, Reggae jam band Gisto and the Grateful Living, and more.
When: June 8, 2024
Time: Noon to 8 pm
Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)
Cost: Free
BC Lions Concert Kickoff with 50 Cent
What: The BC Lions are bringing in 50 Cent to perform at the team’s concert kickoff prior to the home opener on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders. The Grammy-winning rapper has won Billboard’s Top Artist Award twice and was a special guest for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.
The concert starts at 3 pm and the game kicks off an hour later. There will also be a backyard party starting at 10:30 am outside the arena in Terry Fox Plaza. The tailgate will offer beer for just $5.
When: June 15, 2024
Time: Backyard party starts at 10:30 am, concert at 3 pm, kickoff at 4 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets to the game start at $25 for adults and just $15 for kids under 17 years old
Vampire Weekend
What: Mega indie rockers Vampire Weekend perform at Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park on Tuesday, June 18. The band has released four critically acclaimed albums packed with hits like “A-Punk,” “Holiday,” and “Diane Young.” They have been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two in their career.
The New York indie rockers’ newest album Only God Was Above Us is their first new music in five years.
When: June 18, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Tickets: Various prices; purchase tickets online
Enchanted Evenings Concert Series
What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the summer. June is a celebration of Filipino Heritage Month with performances by Jaenna Cali and Mikey Jose. August marks Korean Heritage Month with an opening performance by SORAH and a KPop dance party to wrap up the evening.
Each all-ages event will feature a light dinner and dessert included in the ticket price. Guests will also enjoy an on-site bar, arts and crafts, an art exhibition, and more.
When: June 28 and August 16, 2024
Time: 5 pm to late
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Beer by the Pier 2024
What: The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.
The signature summer event will treat guests to five tastings, live music by Adam Woodall, a silent auction with items donated by North Shore businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a Smoke & Bones BBQ dinner.
When: June 15, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online