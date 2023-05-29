10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If music makes you feel good, then you’re going to have a fantastic month.

From Foodstock to Blink-182 and Vancouver International Jazz Festival, here are our picks of 10 great concerts to check out around Vancouver in June.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information available online

What: This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: The second annual Black Culture Celebration, an all-ages showcase of the richness and diversity of black culture, is taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Sunset Beach.

Performing live in concert are some of the country’s most influential hip-hop stars, including Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Maestro, and Choclair. The event will also feature a marketplace, dance performances, beer gardens, and food vendors.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Sunset Beach – 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $40 plus fees, free for children under 12. Purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as Fake Shark, Generous Thieves, Savannah Read, and Dani Camacho.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

A highlight of the festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the Unis TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. Other acts being showcased include Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

When: June 14 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits‘ home opener against the Calgary Surge is taking place at the Langley Event Centre and it’s going to be a raucous time, especially because the team has invited Juno-nominated rapper Boslen to perform at half-time.

Boslen made waves with his 2021 full-length debut album, Dusk to Dawn, which included collaborations with Dro Kenji and Rascalz. His Gonzo EP was nominated for the Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest musical talents. The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 has reunited for a new album and world tour. This includes a number of Canadian stops, including one in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on June 27, 2023.

When: June 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this spring. The tentative song list includes iconic tunes from The Wizard of Oz, Batman, and Friends.

When: June 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Canadian Music Hall of Fame 2023 inductees Nickelback are bringing their Get Rollin’ Tour to Vancouver in June. The Hanna, Alberta, group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, with chart-topping songs including “How You Remind Me,” “Someday,” and “Photograph” beloved by fans.

Get Rollin’ Tour will also feature American Country Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards winner Brantley Gilbert and Canadian Country Music Association nominee Josh Ross.

When: June 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now