Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in August

The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

Vancouver is filled with sweet summer sounds throughout August, and we’ve got the low down on performances you need to check out around the city!

From Ambleside Music Festival to The Weeknd and Doja Cat, here are our picks of 10 great concerts to add to your schedule!

What: The inaugural Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group, will take place from August 12 to 14 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and boasts two stages packed with international stars and local favourites.

Headliners for the seaside celebration of music include punk rock legends The Offspring, beloved BC indie rockers Mother Mother, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and JUNO Award-winning indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth.

When: August 12 to 14, 2022

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Weeknd and Doja Cat are performing together in Canada this summer as part of their After Hours Til Dawn tour of North America.

The two artists have collaborated previously. In May of 2020, Doja Cat was featured on The Weeknd’s song “In Your Eyes” from the album After Hours. And now we’ll get to see them perform the number together live for the first time in Canada.

When: August 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival will be headlined by Grammy-award-winning rock group The War on Drugs. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts for seven weeks.

There will be food vendors on site and beer and wine will also be available to those who are 19+ with two pieces of valid ID, including one photo ID. A family activity area will be open from 2 to 8 pm, though children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult

What: Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District.

This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses.

Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free

What: These free outdoor performances are worth the drive. The Whistler Summer Concert Series at Whistler Olympic Plaza showcases a wide variety of genres and talents, including Punjabi folk dancing, interactive choirs, PowWowStep, and more. Upcoming artists include:

Thursday, July 28 – the della kit and Gurdeep Pandher

Friday, July 29 – DJ Peacefrog and Choir! Choir! Choir!

Thursday, August 4 – DJ PRAiZ and Ron Artis II & The Truth

Thursday, August 18 – Native Thunder and DJ Shub presents “War Club Live”

Thursday, August 25 – Vinyl Richie The J.B.’s

When: Various dates in July and August 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Music on Main’s free Summer Pop-Up Concerts ranges from classical string quartets to choirs and music from around the world. Pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoor performances by talented local musicians at Mount Pleasant Park.

When: August 9 to 12 and August 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Park – West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On August 13, enjoy performances by headliner Sammy Rae & The Friends along with Rich Aucoin, Shawnee Kish, Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds, and Good Goin’.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: The Killers will be kicking off their Imploding the Mirage Tour at Rogers Arena. The band had planned on an earlier world tour to promote the album, but the pandemic forced them to change their plans.

Pressure Machine, the latest album from the band, who originated in Las Vegas, will be released six days before the Vancouver show.

When: August 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Head to the Altitudes Sky Deck at Grouse Mountain every Sunday this summer to enjoy live music by local artists, plus drink specials

When: Every Sunday until September 4, 2022

Time: 6:30pm-9pm (Set 1: 6:30-7:30pm/Set 2: 8:00pm-9:00pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: PNE Fairgoers will enjoy sensational performances this year including Pop, Rock, Country, and R&B as well as throwback 80s and 90s concerts. The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 20 in the PNE Amphitheatre.

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed August 29)

Time: Nightly at 8:30 pm

Where: The Fair at the PNE – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.