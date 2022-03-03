Are you ready, Canada? The Weeknd and Doja Cat are performing together in Canada this summer as part of their After Hours Til Dawn tour of North America.
Canada’s very own Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, shared the news on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, tagging 11-time Grammy nominated sensation Doja Cat. She’ll be opening for The Weeknd in every city the After Hours Til Dawn tour covers.
The two artists have collaborated previously. In May of 2020, Doja Cat was featured on The Weeknd’s song “In Your Eyes” from the album After Hours. And now we’ll get to see them perform the number together live for the first time in Canada.
The duo will be touring across 18 North American cities, only two of which are in Canadian cities. They’ll perform in Toronto in July, followed by Vancouver in August.
In a press release, Live Nation said that who previously had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale starting March 4, and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.
Plus, each ticket contributes to helping end world hunger.
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has partnered with The Weeknd to launch the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND. For each ticket sold, $1 goes to the fund.
The Weeknd will also make a donation of $500,000, and $1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA to the fund.
After Hours Til Dawn — Canada
Toronto
Where: Rogers Centre
When: July 8
Tickets available here at 10:00 am EST this Friday
Vancouver
Where: BC Place
When: August 11
Tickets available here at 10:00 am PST this Friday
Check out the full list of US tour dates and cities here.