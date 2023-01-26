5 Valentine's getaways less than three hours from Vancouver

February 14 is right around the corner and it could be the perfect excuse to take a quick, last-minute trip with your loved one to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Whether you are going for just a day trip, one night, or a few days, getting out of your usual routine together is ideal for making lasting memories together. The places on this list might be familiar to you, but take a look with fresh eyes because there’s so much more to see here than you could experience in a lifetime.

Where to stay: If you want to splash out, stay at the Four Seasons Resort Whistler or the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. It can cost a small fortune to stay in Whistler, so staying in Squamish or just doing a day trip is a cheaper alternative, too.

What to do: Treat yourself at the Scandinave Spa and explore the village together.

Where to eat: Check out our list of the best restaurants in Whistler.

Where to stay: Bowen Island is pretty small, but there are a handful of cute places to stay like on Alderwood Farm.

What to do: After you’ve explored the town, you can hike or go kayaking to feel a world away from Vancouver even though you’re less than an hour away.

Where to eat: Right as you get into Bowen Island from the ferry, there are a ton of places to eat. Further inland, Meadowbrook Market is a hidden gem where you can stock up on supplies and tasty takeout meals.

Where to stay: The Lodge on Harrison Lake has great water views and it’s close to town but still quite private.

What to do: Spend the day milling around the waterfront enjoying the lake views, take a quick waterfall hike, or check out the Visitor Information Centre to learn more about local bigfoot lore.

Where to eat: Throw back some local beers from Old Settler Pub and order a plate of Mushrooms Neptune for the table. Kick it either inside the wood-lodge-like restaurant or chill on their patio by the water.

Where to stay: You could stay at one of the trendy CitizenM hotels in Seattle or find a nearby Airbnb for a longer stay.

What to do: Shopping is king here. Check out Pike Place Market if it’s on your bucket list, but also explore the city by yourself or take in a Mariner’s game.

Where to eat: Check out Dished Seattle for all the best restaurant recommendations.

Where to stay: I like the sweet movie-themed bed and breakfast Brookside Inn Boutique Hotel for an Abby getaway.

What to do: Play mini golf and arcade games at Castle Fun Park, explore the historic downtown area, go for a hike on the Abby Grind, or just relax at a winery or brewery all afternoon.

Where to eat: BRGR BRGR is absolutely delicious, but for fancier fare than burgers, you could take a date to Restaurant 62.

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?