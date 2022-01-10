7 of the most romantic hotels in Vancouver

After restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements have severely limited our ability to tick places off our bucket lists, local getaways have been the next best thing.

If you’re looking to escape the four walls of your apartment – even if just for one night – then putting yourself up at a Vancouver hotel could be just the thing to add a spark to your life – or your relationship!

Whether you’re planning to splash out for a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other or looking for stay-cation inspiration, here are some of the most romantic hotels in Vancouver.

Look no further than this Fairmont hotel to find the crème de la crème of romantic getaways in Vancouver. From the resort-like hotel pool to the breathtaking modern rooms, you have to take your Valentine here at least once in your life.

Book here from $435 a night.

Exuding old Hollywood glam, this impressive hotel is ideal for celebrating special occasions with your special someone.

Book here from $415 a night.

Cozy up inside an artful hotel room inside the former Vancouver Stock Exchange. Even their most basic rooms are a perfect crash pad after a romantic night out on the town.

Book here from $169 a night.

If you’re looking to stay somewhere on the trendy side, then OPUS in Yaletown is a good fit. They have colourful rooms, each with their own personality, and the hotel is steps from the seawall, where you can go on a romantic stroll with your significant other.

Book here from $339 a night.

At Shangri-La, you get a lot of space for your money. Rooms are furnished with contemporary Asian-inspired pieces. It’s a beautiful place to sip Nespresso and watch TV in bed while wearing a bathrobe.

Book here from $358 a night.

The crisp and modern west coast look of these rooms makes a stay here extra comfortable and luxurious. Plus, since it’s connected to the Parq Vancouver, you can go out to dinner at Honey Salt and still never leave the building.

Book here from $411 a night.

The boutique Wedgewood Hotel has an impressive lobby and lounge. It definitely feels like a hotel that Hollywood stars would stay at for a romantic, low-key getaway downtown, right by the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Book here from $240 a night.