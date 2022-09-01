A BC hotel was just named North America's leading resort (PHOTOS)

For the first time ever, Whistler’s Four Seasons Resort has been voted North America’s Leading Resort in the 29th World Travel Awards.

It’s no surprise that the Four Seasons Resort and Residences at Whistler nabbed the prestigious award. It has been hailed as North America’s Leading Family Resort for the last three years and Canada’s Leading Resort for the last two.

The resort outperformed other American-based nominees such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, the Four Season Resort Lanai in Hawaii, Ritz-Carltons in Santa Barbara and Bachelor Gulch, and Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in Florida, to name a few.

This year, five out of the eight leading hotel and resort awards in the 2022 World Travel Awards Canada went to those in British Columbia.

The Brentwood Bay Resort was honoured as Canada’s Leading Resort as well as British Columbia’s Leading Resort award. The Clayoquot Wilderness Resort on Vancouver Island won Canada’s Leading Wilderness Resort award.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport in Richmond took home its third consecutive win as Canada’s Leading Airport Hotel. L’Hermitage Hotel Vancouver received Canada’s Leading Boutique Hotel award and Rosewood Hotel Georgia — a Forbes five-star hotel — was bestowed the honour of Canada’s Leading Luxury Hotel.

Once again in British Columbia, the Fairmount Vancouver Airport hotel won the British Columbia’s Leading Airport Hotel award, its third consecutive win.

The Loden Hotel in downtown Vancouver took home BC’s Leading Boutique Hotel award. The award for BC’s Leading Business Hotel went to JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver.

The award for this year’s Leading Hotel in BC went to Fairmont Pacific Rim on Canada Place, while the hotel’s Prime Minister Suite won the award for BC’s Leading Hotel Suite. Located on the 22nd floor, this suite offers views of Coal Harbour, Stanley Park, and the North Shore Mountains.