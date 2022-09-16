10 romantic restaurants perfect for a date night in Vancouver

Sharing a meal together helps build intimacy. This is your time to get to know someone while swapping life stories over a glass of wine.

We are lucky to be living in a city where there are many options to go for a romantic date night. We have narrowed the choices down for you so you can focus on planning the perfect date.

Feast your eyes on this beautiful, iconic Yaletown courtyard. From the whimsical atmosphere to the decadent meals, Brix & Mortar will indulge the senses. No wonder it is also one of the most popular wedding venues in the city. Feast on modern Canadian cuisine and fine wine in the heart of one of the city’s most vibrant areas for shopping and nightlife. If the date goes well, you can extend the night at one of the nearby lounges for a nightcap.

Address: 1138 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-9463

How about a little taste of Europe? After taking a stroll in the cobblestoned streets of Gastown, pop into Jules Bistro for some French-meets-West Coast cuisine. Romantic date or not, it’s always a good day to eat exquisite escargot.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-0033

For those who have a more refined taste for French food, you cannot miss this Vancouver institution. Le Crocodile has been serving fine French cuisine for almost 40 years. The impeccable dishes and top-notch service are well worth the price tag for a romantic date night. It will be a dining experience you and your partner will never forget.

Address: 909 Burrard St #100, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-4298

If you are looking for a more modern dining experience, you should add Botanist to your list. Enjoy upscale Pacific Northwest cuisine in a gorgeous dining room where contemporary design intertwines with natural elements. They also have a decent vegan menu. The restaurant is located at the luxurious Fairmont Pacific Rim where you and your date can pamper yourselves at the Willow Stream Spa beforehand.

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5500

AnnaLena is minimalistic, trendy, and makes a big impact. If the way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach, you’ll love their ever-changing tasting menus offering a variety of beautifully plated Canadian creations.

Address: 1809 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-4052

Ancora takes its inspiration from Japanese and Peruvian cuisines using sustainable seafood and Pacific Northwest bounty. Both the False Creek and Ambleside locations are conveniently located by the water, which makes for stunning sunset views. What’s a romantic date night without a stunning sunset?

Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-1164

Nestled at Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Teahouse is a restaurant that must not be overlooked. It’s a refuge away from the busy city, although it’s still in the downtown core. Who knows, if the first date goes well, maybe you’ll be planning your wedding here too.

Address: 7501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3281

There’s a charming character house in Yaletown serving up authentic Italian fine dining. It’s called Lupo and if you are looking to impress with handmade pasta, you better make a reservation. It’s easy to walk by and miss it, but once you’re in, you’ll remember to come back, maybe for an anniversary dinner if it goes well.

Address: 869 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2535

Chambar in Crosstown is known for hearty Belgian cuisine and its extensive Belgian beer list. That means if you’ve been craving moules frites with a glass of Trappist beer, you’ve come to the right place. Fun fact: mussels are an aphrodisiac.

Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver, BC

Phone: 604-879-7119

Ophelia is not your typical taco spot. Their menu is based on authentic Mexican cuisine turned up several notches. If the date goes well, they have a great selection of spirits for a nightcap. It’s an out-of-the-box romantic date night option.

Address: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-800-5253

