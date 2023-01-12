10 Valentine's dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver

Valentine’s Day is my absolute favourite. It truly feels as exciting as a birthday to me.

And I’m sharing all the things I want to do during this season of love in the hopes that all the Valentines out there can find something unique, fun, affordable, or splurge-worthy this February 14. Here are all the dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day:

1. Improve our kitchen skills in a cooking class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa (@tess.sadowski)



Even though we have a tiny kitchen in our Vancouver rental apartment, I’d love to spend more time there with my boyfriend. It would be great to take cooking classes together to learn new skills and rekindle our passion … for cooking!

2. Bubble tea with a secret surprise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanna Woo: Vancouver Foodie (@deannawoo)

I have never wanted bubble tea as badly as when I first saw this on Instagram – bubble tea mystery cups. Inside the cup, there’s a little surprise just waiting for me. When will my boyfriend take me to this little creative Burnaby bubble tea spot?

3. Romantic hotel stay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Pacific Rim (@fairmontpacific)

If you’re looking to impress this V-day, a hotel stay is a low-effort, high-reward way to treat your special someone. You can even eat in front of the TV all night as you do at home, but doing it in a hotel makes it extra special. Plus, you can check out the pool together, get a spa treatment, and generally feel like a million bucks.

4. Go on a chocolate-tasting tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUTH-EAST ASIAN STREET FOOD (@potluckyvr)

Getting a box of chocolates? Nah. Take your date on a whirlwind chocolate adventure. There’s a chocolate tour you can do on Granville Island, and this seems like the ultimate way to get to know your local chocolate makers better.

5. Gym and smoothies date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Body Energy Club (@bodyenergyclub)



On a day off, I love to go to the gym with my boyfriend. For a perfect low-key date, hit the gym and then treat yourselves to fancy smoothies after. You know, the $15 kind of smoothies.

6. Croissant crawl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rit💀 (@rittees)



Find out your date’s favourite dessert and take them to two or three different places to try different treats. I’d love to do a croissant or donut crawl, for example. This is an affordable and thoughtful date idea for Valentine’s Day.

7. Ice skating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Ziderich (@lucasziderich)

Lace up and take your date to the rink. After all, it’s still winter, and this is a great way to be active together. You can even combine this with another activity, such as…

8. Get hot chocolate together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honolulu Coffee Vancouver (@honolulucoffeeyvr)

It’s the Hot Chocolate Festival, and whether you’ve just finished ice skating or your day of work, nothing hits like a rich cup of cocoa.

9. Go out for Italian food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepino’s (@pepinosspaghettihouse)

Maybe it’s the Lady and the Tramp, but Italian food is the most romantic cuisine. I would love to be treated to a good bolognese and tiramisu this Valentine’s Day. I’m partial to Pepino’s, but the city has no shortage of great Italian food.

10. Have afternoon tea together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuljinder Kaur Brar (@kuljinderwrites)

Two words: afternoon tea. I’m talking tiered trays filled with little sandwiches and pastries. I’m talking scones with Devonshire cream and jam. I’m talking endless cups of fragrant, delicious tea in the most aesthetic setting possible.

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?