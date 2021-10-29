24 hours in Seattle: here's what you need to do Fremont
Fremont, also known as “the center of the universe,” is one of the funkiest neighborhoods in Seattle.
With so much packed into a little area of the city, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or feel like you’re missing out on things.
Don’t fret. We’ve got you covered.
Here’s what you need to do during your 24 hours in Fremont.
Grab a morning coffee and snack
Fremont has the beans. The coffee beans that is. No matter what streets you decide to venture to, we’re sure you’ll come across at least a couple of coffee shops. Our recommendations for morning coffee have to be Fremont Coffee Company, Milstead and Co., Lighthouse Roasters, and Caffe Ladro.
Take a walk in nature
Of all the lovely parks in this neighborhood, we suggest taking your morning coffee on a stroll down Fremont Canal Park. It’s a nice spot to watch boats go by, which admittedly isn’t exactly nature, but it’s still a great view. If you’re looking for a walk deeper into nature, following the Burke-Gilman Trail is always fun.
Enjoy a tasty lunch
After your walk, you’re going to be hungry. Whether you’re looking for scrumptious tacos from Red Star Taco Bar or would rather eat a huge burger from Uneeda Burger, Fremont caters to all tastes. In addition to those two restaurants, other great spots for quick eats include Fremont Bowl, The Masonry, and Kamonegi.
Explore the Fremont attractions
You’re probably interested in Fremont for its art and attractions. Of course, you’ve got to check out the Fremont Troll first, an 18-foot-tall steel and concrete figure that hides below the Aurora Bridge. Besides the Troll, you should visit the Center of the Universe Guidepost, the Vladamir Lenin Statue, Fremont Rocket, and Gas Works Park.
Ball out on dinner
With so many wonderful restaurants around Fremont, it’s hard to suggest only a few. We love Manolin for the great vibes, Cafe Turko for the Mediterranean eats, Rockcreek for seafood, and Lupe for Italian. Still not sure? Take a short walk around the neighborhood; you’re sure to find something to satisfy your craving.
Get some post-dinner drinks
Now that the day is winding down, enjoy a night out. Fremont is really into beer, so you could grab a pint at Bad Jimmy’s Brewing or Fremont Brewing. The Barrel Thief has 300 whiskeys and 175 different wines to try, while the Schilling Cider House serves up, well, cider. Other fun bars to visit include, The Backdoor, Stampede Cocktail House, Bar House, and Woodskys.