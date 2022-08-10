Whistler tourist hacks: 7 tips to make the most of your trip

Whistler seems to always be the perfect get-away no matter the season for those craving an adrenaline-filled trip or an indulgent excursion.

Whether you regularly drive to this world-famous destination or are planning on visiting for the first time, we have some tips to help save you some money, time, and energy.

1. Parking

If you drive up to the resort, you’ll notice free parking is pretty hard to come by.

Paid parking lots surround Whistler Village, but if you know where to look, you might just be able to nab a free spot.

Here are some suggestions from Whistler Adventures:

Some free parking is available at the base of Blackcomb mountain.

During the slow seasons (September 16 to December 14 and April 16 to June 14) Day Lots 4 and 5 close to Whistler Village are free.

Whistler Creekside is an option if you’re driving up the Sea to Sky Highway from Vancouver.

And if you’re staying outside the main village, there may be some free parking spots in the surrounding neighbourhoods; however, be sure to read the signs so you don’t get towed!

Also, be warned if you book to stay at a hotel, some charge a parking fee per night.

If this extra charge (sometimes $25 or more a day) is a turn-off, book an Airbnb (since many have parking included).

For those just up for the day, there are cheaper rates available for a couple of hours at the Whistler Convention Centre, Main Street and Marketplace.

For $20, underground parking at the Conference Centre and the library is available.

Other alternatives are ditching the vehicle altogether, catching a shuttle from the airport for $27 and then hopping on public transit to get around.

2. Accommodation

According to the Champion Traveler, in a week, a tourist in Whistler spends about $1,500, a couple spends about $2,775 and a trip for a family of four can cost about $5,200.

A significant chunk of this cost is the accommodation — especially if you stay in a hotel.

If you are looking for an alternative, consider a stay in cabins like the ones offered at the Riverside Resort or a hostel like HI Canada, which even has a Work for Stay program.

Airbnbs can also be significantly cheaper depending on when and where you book.

And if you’re willing to commute a little further out of town to find a lower price, Squamish is an option since it’s about a 40-minute drive, bus, rideshare, or shuttle from Whistler.

Mid to late September is the cheapest time to visit Whistler.

3. Lift tickets

In the winter months, you’ll probably want to hit the slopes. However, the lift can be quite costly after a few days.

For one day, an adult ticket goes for $122.

What some Canadians and Washington state residents may not know is that they are eligible for a discounted “Edge Card.”

This seasonal pass offered by the Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort provides packages for two, five or 10 days of skiing and snowboarding.

It also pays to buy your tickets days ahead of time, as the price goes up to buy from the kiosk.

4. Gondola

When in the village, you will probably see a long line for the Peak 2 Peak Gondola since many are waiting to ride the glass bottom gondolas.

However, the gondolas without the glass bottom are just as beautiful while riding.

So really, there is no reason to be too picky!

5. Hotel gift shops

If you’re hoping to take home a trinket to remember your stay here, stepping out of your hotel might save you some money.

Hotel gift shops can be a little pricey, so take a stroll through the village and beyond and you’ll have countless more affordable options when you wander.

6. Gear rental

Renting ski gear on the mountain can be convenient but there are many other shops outside the village. One option is to rent in Vancouver so you can be set up for a day of powder before you even drive up the highway, often saving you time with shorter lines as well.

Another option is to come prepared. Buying gear from second-hand shops before you head up to Whistler could save you lots in the long run, or check out Facebook marketplace in the summer months to score a deal.

We know how much you deserve time in your vacation to unwind. So you may be considering popular options like the Spa at Nita Lake Lodge or Scandinave Spa.

A helpful tip when booking your appointment is to book in advance with Registered Massage Therapist so you can apply for a claim if you have benefits.

Spas also have promotional packages, so keep an eye out for those.