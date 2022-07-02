Castle Fun Park officially reopened just in time for summer

One of the most magical places for kids big and small is reopen at last in the Lower Mainland.

On Friday, July 1, Castle Fun park announced that it was officially reopened, just in time for summer.

On their social media, Castle Fun Park said it was reopening with its go-kart track, more than 200 arcade games, bowling, Lazer Maze Challenge, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Castle Fun Park (@castlefunpark)

It looks like their iconic mini-golf courses might not be back yet, as they are not currently listed as a feature on their website or their social media.

Folks from Vancouver and the Fraser Valley grew up having birthdays at Castle Fun Park and spending summer days playing mini golf with friends.

If you’re of a certain age, you might even remember that it’s been since 1989 and used to be called “Wonderland”.

Castle Fun Park was closed when the Fraser Valley flooded in November 2021 and was extensively damaged. Now, it’s finally back in action.

So if you’re ready to play arcade games and trade in your tickets for prizes after whooping your friends on the go-kart track, it’s time to play your trip out to Castle Fun Park.

When: Open from 10 am to 10 pm daily

Where: 36165 N Parallel Road, Abbotsford (Highway 1, Exit 95)

Cost: Arcade games from $0.25 to $4.00,

With files from Daily Hive Staff.