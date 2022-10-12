While it wasn’t quite a clean sweep, several BC resorts made Condé Nast Traveler’s top 10 resorts in Canada, including the very best resort in Canada, according to the Readers’ Choice Awards.

All BC spots are located in Whistler except for one, which is located in a resort community in southeastern BC.

The first place went to Nita Lake Lodge, which received a score of 98.37, and is located in Whistler, BC. Nita Lake Lodge acknowledged the honour, saying that over 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted their responses.

“We are honored to have placed first in this category,” Nita Lake Lodge said on Instagram.



“Comfort is paramount here: double-soaker tubs, basalt-rock fireplaces, and heated floors offer an intimate counterpoint to sporty Whistler,” adds Condé Nast Traveler.

The second spot in the top 10 also went to Whistler in the form of the Four Seasons Resort.

The Whistler resort received a score of 98.15.

This resort features 273 rooms, all of which contain a gas fireplace and balcony, and many of which offer stunning mountain views. There are even L’Occitane bath products provided as one of the amenities.

Whistler couldn’t quite make it a clean sweep in the top three, as Pan Pacific Whistler Village was named the fourth-best resort in Canada, just behind Fairmont Banff Springs.

Whistler’s Pan Pacific received a score of 93.85.

Condé Nast Traveler points out that this is Pan Pacific’s second whistler iteration.

Featuring “apartment-style suites,” Condé Nast says the hotel’s best attribute is the ski valet at Pan Pacific Mountainside.

Condé Nast Traveler says the Fairmont Chateau Whistler is a “grand example of a ski hotel.”

“It’s hard to imagine a better location for skiers.”

Based on the photos, it’s hard to disagree. The hotel and resort, which rank seventh best in Canada, are surrounded by paradise.

If you’re a food tourist, the culinary team dishing out the eats is award-winning, led by executive chef Isabel Chung.

“It’s amazing how such a hotel of more than 500 rooms can communicate so quickly internally.”

The last BC offering in the top 10 is an interesting one.

When you see Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, you might think oh, this is probably in Harrison.

Nope.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located in South Eastern BC and in a small resort community that some people call Fairmont, BC.

While not as large or grand as previous BC resorts that made the best in Canada list, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort seems perfect for someone looking for something a little more laid back.