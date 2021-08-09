10 hidden gems to discover in Abbotsford

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

At just over an hour away from Vancouver, Abbotsford is an idyllic destination to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Slow things down at one of their charming coffee shops and pristine parks or soak up the city’s booming arts and culture scene.

Things to do in Abbotsford

Tackle the Abby Grind, which is basically Abbotsford’s miniature version of the Grouse Grind. The moderate four kilometre hike takes about an hour and a half to complete and it has an elevation gain of 405 metres. Bring your pup along for the workout, as it’s dog-friendly. Once reaching the top, you’ll be rewarded with a beautiful lookout point over the Fraser Valley.

Address: Find it along the Glen Ryder Trail, north of Highway #1, Abbotsford

Everyone has to visit this hidden gem at least once. The International Friendship Garden offers visitors a peaceful stroll where they can be one with nature. It also has a stunning golden tree statue, which is a memorial site for three farmworkers who died in a horrific highway crash in Abbotsford more than a decade ago. While the park itself is small, it has plethora of beautiful sights to take in.

Address: 32320 George Ferguson Way, Abbotsford

Spend the day at this family farm in the heart of Abbotsford, which features a boutique garden centre and a bustling bistro. The bistro is a destination all in itself, especially for brunch. Dig into favourites like French toast, huevos rancheros, frittatas and much more.

Address: 29985 Downes Road, Abbotsford

This is the perfect place to spend a day off, with a lake, playground and spray park to explore. There’s also a floating boardwalk where you can go for a stroll and take in all the natural beauty around you. If you want to go for a dip, check out the Centennial Outdoor Swimming Pool also located on-site.

Address: 32960 Mill Lake Road, Abbotsford

Soak up the region’s history by exploring Clayburn Village, which can be found at the foot of Sumas Mountain. Established in 1905, the Clayburn Company built the town in order to provide employee housing and services. It was officially designated for conservation as a Heritage Site back in 1996. The site gives visitors a unique glimpse into Abbotsford’s past.

Address: 4304 Wright Street, Abbotsford

You’ve probably driven by this place on your way in and out of the city, but may not have realized just how awesome it is. Bring out your inner kid by checking out this amusement park featuring kid-friendly rides, mini golf, batting cages and more than 200 arcade games.

Address: 36165 North Parallel Road, Abbotsford

Visit this cozy family-friendly cafe that serves craft coffee, baked goods and light eats. But unlike your typical coffee shops, this one serves cocktails, beer and wine. It also bakes the most incredible doughnuts, so you can’t leave without trying one of those.

Address: 2617 Pauline Street, Abbotsford

While we’re on the topic of baked goods, this is another place that knows a thing or two about delicious pastries and desserts. Treat yourself to their lemon sugar buns, cookies, bars, cinnamon buns, sticky buns and a wide variety of glazed and filled doughnuts.

Address: 2636 Montrose Avenue #103, Abbotsford

Art lovers can enjoy a variety of exhibits at this gallery. Some of their recent exhibits include “From The Other Side: Arts Across The Border, From The Two Punjabs” and “In The Fold Of Light.” It also regularly hosts several programs and events that are suitable for all ages.

Address: 32388 Veterans Way, Abbotsford

For a unique staycation in your own backyard, look no further than the charming Brookside Inn. The quaint bed-and-breakfast style inn offers guests a stay in one of their rooms, which all are based on classic films. They have several suites to choose from, including Midnight In Paris, Under The Tuscan Sun, The Secret Garden, Thomas Crown Affair and Roman Holiday.

Address: 2379 Chardonnay Lane, Abbotsford