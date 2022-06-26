How to spend 48 hours in Harrison Hot Springs this summer

Need a break from the city this summer? It’s time to take a trip up to Harrison Hot Springs for a getaway.

This quaint town is right on the lake, obsessed with Sasquatch, and full of hidden gems to explore.

Here’s how to spend a perfect 48 hours on a trip from Vancouver to the Harrison River Valley this summer:

Day One

Driving from Vancouver to Harrison will take you just under two hours. If you head there after work, you’ll still be able to check into your accommodations and have dinner in town before you turn in.

The Lodge on Harrison Lake promises the best water views. Their brand new private two-bedroom beach cabin is metres from the shore and has a full kitchen plus a BBQ outside.

For dinner, keep it simple with pub food and local beer at Old Settler Pub and enjoy either the wood log lodge vibes inside or the massive patio outside.

Day Two

You’ll want to make the most of your full day in Harrison! Start things out by grabbing a locally roasted coffee and a quick breakfast at the Muddy Waters Cafe in town.

Then, it’s time to get out in nature. Beginners should head out to Bridal Veil Falls. A short hike up from the parking lot and you’ll be misted by the beautiful waterfall in under 15 minutes.

The 2-hour-long Hicks Lake Trail at Sasquatch Provincial Park is also a good hike for all skill levels.

If you are craving more of a challenge, then you can explore the Harrison River Valley Trail Guide for more inspiration.