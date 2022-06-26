How to spend 48 hours in Harrison Hot Springs this summer

Need a break from the city this summer? It’s time to take a trip up to Harrison Hot Springs for a getaway.
This quaint town is right on the lake, obsessed with Sasquatch, and full of hidden gems to explore.
Here’s how to spend a perfect 48 hours on a trip from Vancouver to the Harrison River Valley this summer:
Day One
Driving from Vancouver to Harrison will take you just under two hours. If you head there after work, you’ll still be able to check into your accommodations and have dinner in town before you turn in.
The Lodge on Harrison Lake promises the best water views. Their brand new private two-bedroom beach cabin is metres from the shore and has a full kitchen plus a BBQ outside.
For dinner, keep it simple with pub food and local beer at Old Settler Pub and enjoy either the wood log lodge vibes inside or the massive patio outside.
Day Two
You’ll want to make the most of your full day in Harrison! Start things out by grabbing a locally roasted coffee and a quick breakfast at the Muddy Waters Cafe in town.
Then, it’s time to get out in nature. Beginners should head out to Bridal Veil Falls. A short hike up from the parking lot and you’ll be misted by the beautiful waterfall in under 15 minutes.
The 2-hour-long Hicks Lake Trail at Sasquatch Provincial Park is also a good hike for all skill levels.
If you are craving more of a challenge, then you can explore the Harrison River Valley Trail Guide for more inspiration.
In the afternoon, walk along Esplanade Avenue to check out the local stores along the lakefront. Then, find somewhere to eat lunch. Milos Greek Taverna and the Black Forest Steak and Schnitzel House are a couple of unique options with amazing views.
When you start feeling hungry again, head out to nearby Agassiz and check out Munchikone Kitchen & Bubbles – a rare snack shop and international street food kitchen you have to see to believe.
In the evening, you can bring out a bag of marshmallows to one of the fire pits at The Lodge and make a campfire by the lake while the stars come out.
Day Three
On your way out of town, you can have your morning coffee and breakfast at Corner Cafe in Agassiz. This town just minutes from Harrison Hot Springs also has an amazing free museum worth checking out and a few great places to shop for souvenirs.
Next, drop by The Back Porch to stock up on freshly roasted coffee for home and to feed their chickens. If the lavender is in bloom next door, then drop by Harrison Lavender for a photo op.
On your way home, take the scenic route along BC Highway 7. That way, you can have a final pit stop in Misson on your way back to Vancouver and have lunch at Rocko’s Diner.
There’s so much to do in Harrison Hot Springs – we didn’t even mention the actual hot springs – that you’ll always have a great time even on a short trip.
The author of this article was partly hosted by Tourism Harrison and The Lodge on Harrison Lake.