10 summer dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver

Summer is here and it’s time to focus on what really matters – me! And I want to go on more dates this season.

It’s not hard to come up with summer date ideas in Vancouver; after all, the city is absolutely splendid this time of year. But if you need inspiration, please pull it from this list I publish each season so that my boyfriend has no excuses. So, as you know, I’m nothing if not direct, and here are 10 dates I want to go on this summer:

Whether we find a sandy beach, a crystal clear lake, or a spot at the Kits Pool this summer, I want to go on a swimming date. This is the only season you can comfortably swim outside, and I want to share it with my special person.

We’re grabbing takeout, maybe from Stephos, and bringing our blankets and pillows to the park to catch an outdoor movie this summer. This is a great group date idea so that you have lots of folks to hold your movie spot for you, but it can also be super romantic to snuggle up and watch a film under the stars together.

I love to get away from the city (even if it’s just for the day!) and explore a new corner of the Fraser Valley or Metro Vancouver. Some of my favourite places to go are Fort Langley, Steveston, Harrison Hot Springs, and Abbotsford. From lavender farms and wineries to hidden waterfall hikes and lakes, there’s so much to do outside of Vancouver.

For me, pitch and putt is too involved (I get bored halfway through the course don’t @ me), but I absolutely love mini golf. This is a great pick for a summer day when the weather is crap and I’ll always have a good time.

Picture this: it’s Sunday morning. You sleep in a bit, maybe have your coffee in bed while reading a book. Then, you get dressed and head out to the farmers’ market. There’s a delicious smell of food trucks and tons of fresh, local produce to shop from. Not only do you have groceries for the week, but you’ve also had a fun day trying treats, meeting local growers and producers, and sharing it all with your date. Splendid!

Seafood platters and towers seem so extravagant! They bring the energy of a special treat “just because” that I need on a date night. So I hope to split some of the bounty of the sea with my date this summer.

You and your sweetheart vs. more than 600 different dishes and treats? Sign me up! This is the perfect date idea for foodies who want to spend the night smelling and tasting their way through a maze of eats.

So far, 2023 has been a wild year for concerts, and it’s exciting that live music has made a full return. I can’t wait to wear my pink cowboy boots to the Orville Peck concert in July! If you don’t have concert tickets yet, check out Daily Hive’s Listed Events Guide to see the latest concert news.

Going to a wine bar is a simple yet luxurious date that’s perfect for summer. I can’t wait to sip on a flight of wine and share a charcuterie board. This summer, I hope to listen to live music at the perennially cool La Fabrique St-George and hit the magical summer patio at The Stable House Bistro.

Is there anything more romantic than throwing down a blanket, putting on some music and watching the stars? The summer is the perfect time for stargazing not only because the weather’s great but also because that’s when the Perseid meteor shower starts. The best time to watch is from mid-July to August.

Which date idea are you going to try this summer?