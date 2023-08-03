12 Vancouver restaurants where you can get epic seafood towers

Beat the heat outside, or in the kitchen, with an ice-cold feast from the ocean. A truly decadent experience, ordering right from the raw bar and diving into a tower of seafood jewels is definitely at the top of our list of favourite ways to treat ourselves.

From stunning Japanese-infused platters to tiers that include some hot items, there are plenty of seafood towers in Vancouver for any palate or budget.

Here are our picks for Vancouver restaurants where you can get epic seafood towers.

Blue Water Cafe offers a range of seafood platters for nearly every taste and budget, including the Shellfish Plateau for $42 (single tier with oysters, prawns, mussels, clams, jellyfish and scallop ceviche), the Seafood Tower for $110 (two tiers with oysters, prawns, seared red tuna, salmon tartare, jellyfish scallop ceviche, clams and mussels), and the Blue Water Cafe Tower for $205 (three tier tower with oysters, prawns, clams, mussels, jellyfish salad, salmon tartar, seared black pepper-crusted red tuna, scallop ceviche, tuna Goma-ae, spicy tuna roll, crab roll and 1lb Lobster).

Address: 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

A true Vancouver classic, Joe Fortes offers a Joe’s Seafood Tower on ice featuring chilled Atlantic lobster, local oysters, marinated clams and mussels, scallop ceviche, albacore tuna crudo, and chilled jumbo prawns.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Boulevard has two options for seafood towers: one for two priced at $79 and one for four at $155. Expect an array of nori-wrapped steelhead, albacore tuna tataki, mussel escabèche, Dungeness crab louie, snow crab legs, prawns, and oysters. You can also choose to add on a pound of poached and chilled lobster for $65.

Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver

The seafood tower offerings at Coast are luxe, ranging from the basic seafood tower for $125 to the Coast Tower Deluxe for $275 and all the way up to the Coast Caviar Tower for $350. Here, you’ll get an array of fresh seafood, including things like Atlantic lobster, mussels, clams, ahi tuna poke, scallop ceviche, and more.

Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

The Ancora Glacier features freshly shucked oysters, ceviche mixto, poached prawns, a selection of sashimi, tuna tartare, Dungeness crab causas, and mussels a la chalaca and is available for $80 for two or $155 for four.

Address: 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver

A serious work of art, Miku’s Waterfront Platter includes a selection of seafood, oysters, and the chef’s daily sashimi selection.

Address: 70-200 Granville Street, Vancouver

The Sandbar is a Granville Island must, especially with this spot’s two seafood platter options: The Sandbarge and The Sandbar Tower, for $79 and $149, respectively.

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Creekhouse #102 (Granville Island), Vancouver

Known for its steak, Gotham also happens to have a really great seafood tower on its menu. The Seafood Tower here goes for $219.75 and features Atlantic Lobster Tail, oysters on the half shell, scallop ceviche, Gilda pintxo, cocktail prawns, langoustine, albacore tuna tataki, smoked and candied salmon, and steelhead gravlax.

Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Salmon House on the Hill offers a Seafood Tower for two featuring Dungeness crab salad, candied salmon, chilled prawns, fresh oysters, sesame-seared tuna and a maple shallot mignonette.

Address: 2229 Folkestone Way, West Vancouver

The Pier 7 Signature Tower includes poached lobster tail, Dungeness crab, fresh premium oysters, marinated PEI mussels, poached wild red prawns, citrus scallop crudo, tuna poke, maple candied wild salmon, and smoked steelhead salmon. This feast is available for $150.

Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

This list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of one of Vancouver’s most iconic seafood spots. At the Vancouver Fish Company, you can get the classic Seafood Platter for $139.99, the Chilled Seafood Platter for $154.99, or the Surf N’ Turf Platter for $279 (which also includes a AAA Tomahawk steak).

Address: 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver

North Vancouver is lucky to have this seafood gem in its midst. Get the Seaside Chill Platter here, featuring 8 oysters, a half lobster, chef’s ceviche, tiger prawns, and assorted sushi for $99.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

