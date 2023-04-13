In need of a getaway but only have one day off to spare? We understand that life gets busy, so we’re here to help you make plans with the family by visiting interesting and fun spots within a few hours of the city.

Connect with nature, learn about history, or get your game on in a huge arcade. Here are 10 great family day trips outside of Vancouver that are worth the drive.

The Canadian Museum of Flight, Hell’s Gate Airtram, and more! Have fun, everyone!

If you’re looking for the perfect day trip you can access from Vancouver that is different from the usual selection of hikes and scenic vistas, take a step back in time and visit the Britannia Mine Museum.

Located along the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway on the way to Whistler, the museum provides an authentic and unique look at British Columbia’s rich mining history. It’s a hub of activities for all ages and interests, including an underground train ride, a Gold Panning Pavilion, and more.

The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre was opened in 2008 and was built by the two First Nations that have lived in the traditional territory in and around Whistler for thousands of years. The centre showcases the history and culture of the Squamish and Lil’wat people, with guided tours, workshops, craft activities, and more. It’s a bit of a drive from Metro Vancouver but definitely worth the experience.

This 100-year-old powerhouse is full of historical displays, electricity demonstrations and interactive exhibits that individuals and families will love to check out. The Powerhouse at Stave Falls is a former generating facility with guided and self-guided tours. Discover the archival photos, artifacts and more during your visit to this National Historic Site of Canada in Mission.

Soar into the history of Canada’s aviation heritage at this Langley family-friendly destination. The Canadian Museum of Flight is a non-profit, volunteer-driven museum that is home to over 25 aircraft, many of which can be “hands-on.”

Displays are constantly being updated, and guests can go on a chronological walk around the museum starting with WWI to the present day.

The gondola to the summit boasts breathtaking views of Howe Sound, lush forests, and majestic mountains — ideal for some scenic snaps with the family. Sea to Sky Gondola is open year-round, so you can see the scenery change around you as you cross the Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, step onto the Chief Overlooking Viewing Platform, or grab a treat from one of the eateries.

Our province’s capital is filled with unique activities that all ages can enjoy. That’s why we’re squeezing two of them into this entry.

Hop on the ferry and get back to nature at the Victoria Bug Zoo, filled with roughly 50 species of insects, arachnids, and their many-legged relatives. You may even get a chance to have one of the cute bugs crawl onto your hand.

Then shrink down to visit Miniature World, with 85 astounding miniature dioramas and displays to discover. It even features two of the World’s Largest Doll Houses and one of the World’s Largest Model Railways.

The Twilight Drive-In is open for the season, and it’s one of the most fun ways for the whole family to watch a movie. This blast from the past can be found in Langley, and you can watch all the latest Hollywood Blockbusters from the front or back of your vehicle (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view) or in lawn chairs in front of your car to watch the show. Of course, you’ll want to hit up the concession stand for your favourite snacks.

Arcade aficionados can discover a huge assortment of games and activities at the beloved Abbotsford gaming destination. Castle Fun Park also features kid-friendly rides, bumper cars, a driving range, and more for all ages to enjoy all year round.

The Spark Museum of Electrical Invention in Bellingham is especially great if you’re travelling with kids, but it is still quite an educational experience for people of all ages. Spend an afternoon here discovering the wonderful world of electricity and radio, and don’t miss The MegaZapper Electrical show. It is truly a hair-raising time!

Journey out to Boston Bar just outside of Hope for a fully suspended gondola ride over the most treacherous section of the Fraser River. Over 200 million gallons of water roar through the narrow rock canyon every minute. Stop by the educational center to learn the history of the railways and about the lives of the spawning salmon. Then pop by Simons Cafe, the Fudge Factory, the ice cream parlour and candy store, and the gift shop for a treat for the journey home.