The Kitsilano Farmers Market is officially open for the season (VIDEO)

Turn your boring grocery shop into a culinary adventure this market season in Vancouver by checking out your local farmers’ market.

On Sunday, May 7, the Kitsilano Farmers Market officially opened, and more markets are set to open around the city soon in the coming weeks.

From henna tattoos and freshly baked croissants to fresh seasonal produce from local growers like garlic and microgreens, hundreds of folks came out to sample and shop from the markets’ more than 50 vendors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Every year, nearly half a million folks visit a Vancouver Farmers Market to meet local growers and stock up on fresh-from-the-farm produce. Typically, you’ll see close to 60% of the vendors are farmers selling produce, and the other 40% of vendors vary from food trucks and local liquor producers to artisans and food products.

Fresh rhubarb and asparagus were in season for opening day, but you can check what’s in season on the Vancouver Farmers Market website before you go to help you plan your groceries.

As we head into May, June, July, and August, the markets are set to burst with mouthwatering fresh produce that just hits differently than what you can get at the supermarket.

For foodies, there’s something about the experience of biting into the season’s first strawberries, cucumbers, or peaches that can’t be replicated.

The Kits Farmers Market happens every Sunday, but more and more markets are set to open soon including the Mount Pleasant, False Creek, West End, and Downtown markets.

Will you be shopping by?

When: Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm from May 7 to October 29

Where: Located at 10th Avenue and Larch Street

Cost: Free!