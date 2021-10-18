While it may be wine-o-clock any time of year, now that we’re entering the cozy season, it feels like it’s time to linger over a glass of red with good friends.

So while patio season is on its way out and we may no longer be enjoying chilled whites on a sun-dappled deck, we’re still spoiled for choice when it comes to wine options.

Our list of favourite wine bars has even doubled in recent years because new and incredible places are always opening up. Here are the city’s best wine bars worth checking out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Fabrique St-George (@fabriquestgeorge)

Build your own market-style charcuterie board and sip on hyper-local wines made just steps away from where you sip. This winery, lounge, and market even have live music twice a week.

Address: 7 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-945-1677

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bartholomew (@bartholomew_bar)

This ultra-stylish bar will transport you to New York City with its unique interior architecture and lavish drink menu. Cozy and intimate, this cosmopolitan bar has a great wine menu and plenty of accoutrements and charcuterie boards for when you get snacky.

Address: 1026 Mainland Street, Yaletown Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4131

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VV Tapas Lounge (@vv.tapaslounge)

This Strathcona spot features creative dishes, bites, and plenty of vino. They are open after 4 pm and have two Happy Hours daily, from 4 to 6 pm and from 9 pm until close.

Address: 957 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9244

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – Gobo (@bar.gobo)



The newest member of the Burdock & Co and Harvest Community Foods Family, Bar Gobo is a great neighbourhood wine bar with snacks and dinner options too.

Address: 237 Union Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5400

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jb (@juicebaryvr)



Another wine bar by night concept, Juice Bar, is run out of the same space as Birds and the Beets in Gastown. Serving natural wines Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 10 pm, this has long been a hip spot to sip wine (and take photos of their neon “Juice Bar” sign) in the city.

Address: 54 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5400

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Engel (@ohheyclay) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

Located next door to La Quercia, L’ufficio Wine Bar offers patrons everything from multi-course dinner service to wine and shareables with no reservations. Head here Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 10:30 pm and get a taste of this neighbourhood gem.

Address: 3687 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-1007

Facebook | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wine Bar (@twb_thewinebar) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:00am PST

This spot has an extensive selection of wines from around the world. The Wine Bar offers over 200 wines by the glass, which means it boasts the largest by-the-glass wine program in all of Western Canada.

Address: 1167 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4144

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar (@uvavancouver) on Oct 10, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

This swanky downtown wine and cocktail bar is the perfect place to cozy up for a drink (or three). Where you’re craving something by the bottle, glass, or an entire flight of wine, you can’t go wrong with UVA.

Address: Moda Hotel – 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-9560



Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viranlly (@viranlly) on Jul 16, 2018 at 9:32pm PDT

One of our favourites on this list, The Stable House, is tucked into 13th Avenue in South Granville. This spot offers an amazing charcuterie selection (among other delectable eats) and, of course, an awesome selection of wines that changes daily.

Address: 1520 West 13th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1520

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tastory。tasty stories on a map (@trytastory) on Dec 28, 2017 at 12:09am PST

Another South Granville gem, Grapes & Soda can be easily missed if you drive by the West 6th Avenue bar and its sister restaurant – The Farmer’s Apprentice – too quickly. This spot only accepts walk-ins, and it’s open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 11 pm.

Address: 1541 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-2456

Facebook | Instagram