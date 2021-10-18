While it may be wine-o-clock any time of year, now that we’re entering the cozy season, it feels like it’s time to linger over a glass of red with good friends.
So while patio season is on its way out and we may no longer be enjoying chilled whites on a sun-dappled deck, we’re still spoiled for choice when it comes to wine options.
Our list of favourite wine bars has even doubled in recent years because new and incredible places are always opening up. Here are the city’s best wine bars worth checking out.
La Fabrique St-George
Build your own market-style charcuterie board and sip on hyper-local wines made just steps away from where you sip. This winery, lounge, and market even have live music twice a week.
Address: 7 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-945-1677
Bartholomew
This ultra-stylish bar will transport you to New York City with its unique interior architecture and lavish drink menu. Cozy and intimate, this cosmopolitan bar has a great wine menu and plenty of accoutrements and charcuterie boards for when you get snacky.
Address: 1026 Mainland Street, Yaletown Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4131
VV Tapas Lounge
This Strathcona spot features creative dishes, bites, and plenty of vino. They are open after 4 pm and have two Happy Hours daily, from 4 to 6 pm and from 9 pm until close.
Address: 957 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9244
Bar Gobo
The newest member of the Burdock & Co and Harvest Community Foods Family, Bar Gobo is a great neighbourhood wine bar with snacks and dinner options too.
Address: 237 Union Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5400
Juice Bar
Another wine bar by night concept, Juice Bar, is run out of the same space as Birds and the Beets in Gastown. Serving natural wines Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 10 pm, this has long been a hip spot to sip wine (and take photos of their neon “Juice Bar” sign) in the city.
Address: 54 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5400
L’ufficio Wine Bar
Located next door to La Quercia, L’ufficio Wine Bar offers patrons everything from multi-course dinner service to wine and shareables with no reservations. Head here Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 10:30 pm and get a taste of this neighbourhood gem.
Address: 3687 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-676-1007
The Wine Bar
This spot has an extensive selection of wines from around the world. The Wine Bar offers over 200 wines by the glass, which means it boasts the largest by-the-glass wine program in all of Western Canada.
Address: 1167 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-4144
UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
This swanky downtown wine and cocktail bar is the perfect place to cozy up for a drink (or three). Where you’re craving something by the bottle, glass, or an entire flight of wine, you can’t go wrong with UVA.
Address: Moda Hotel – 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-9560
The Stable House Bistro
One of our favourites on this list, The Stable House, is tucked into 13th Avenue in South Granville. This spot offers an amazing charcuterie selection (among other delectable eats) and, of course, an awesome selection of wines that changes daily.
Address: 1520 West 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-1520
Grapes & Soda
Another South Granville gem, Grapes & Soda can be easily missed if you drive by the West 6th Avenue bar and its sister restaurant – The Farmer’s Apprentice – too quickly. This spot only accepts walk-ins, and it’s open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 11 pm.
Address: 1541 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-2456