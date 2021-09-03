Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Are you looking for some outside fun on a sunny afternoon? Maybe you’re trying to entertain a pint-sized Kim Sei-young or a young Jack Nicklaus in training? We present nine of Vancouver’s best spots for mini golf. Fore!

The aptly named Sweet Escape Mini Golf at Playland (2901 East Hastings Street) has delicious-looking decor: lollipops, candy canes, cakes and other sweet treats. It opened earlier this year and is included in every Playland admission. While you’re there, don’t miss all the adrenaline-pumping Playland rides such as the Hellevator, Drop Zone, Revelation, Atmosfear and The Beast.

Embrace the delightfully kitschy vibe in West Coast Mini Putt (7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond), an indoor spot where half of the holes glow in the dark. Fire up the black light…

Mini Meadows at Savage Creek Golf Course (7388 No. 6 Road, Richmond) is a family-friendly outdoor putting course filled with charming creeks, ponds, waterfalls and bridges.

Open year round, the mini-putt golf course at Seymour Creek Golf Centre (315 Seymour Boulevard, North Vancouver) is affordably priced for the whole family. Plus, kids aged five and under can play for free.

Looking for picturesque putting? You’ll find it in the Family Fun Zone at Art Knapp Surrey (4391 King George Boulevard, Surrey). The mini golf course features an abundance of perennials, herbs, trees and plants. Make sure to leave some time afterwards to shop for gardening essentials while you’re there.

After a round of mini golf at Bear Creek Park (13750 88th Avenue, Surrey), hop on Eddy the Engine for a 10-minute train ride through a forest, gardens and tunnel.

Giggle Ridge Adventure Golf winds through a cartoon mountain lumber camp. It’s just one of the many attractions for rug rats and ankle biters at Cultus Lake Adventure Park (3993 Sunnyside Boulevard, Cultus Lake). Kiddos can splash around in bumper boats, ride a carousel or Ferris wheel, get dizzy on the spinning Honey Pots, explore tunnels and suspension bridges on the Wilderness Trail, and shoot up high in the air — then drop really fast — on the Cloud Buster.

No list of Vancouver’s best spots for mini golf is complete without a mention of Castle Fun Park (36165 North Parallel Road, Abbotsford), where dinosaurs and the kraken are all on the loose! Mini-putt your way through a lost Jurassic jungle or through an undersea world of shipwrecks and epic sea creatures. Or try the outdoor course, with its cute-as-a-button spinning windmill, revolving lighthouse and medieval castle. The park features endless kid-friendly attractions such as go-karts, bumper cars, batting cages, remote-control boats, arcade games, a laser maze and a rollercoaster.

Sorry, kids, but this one’s only for grown-ups. The Keefer Yard (135 Keefer Street) has a primo spot on The Keefer Bar’s covered patio, complete with heaters, fire tables and the coolest cocktails in town. This intoxicating mini-putt course launched late last year, and the $10 fee to play a round goes to charity.